Adults-only nights are back at Science World, and the first evening where you can enjoy drinks under the dome is happening next month.

Science World has announced that its popular Science World After Dark will take place on Thursday, May 19, and the third Thursday of each month.

That means you and your friends over 18 can discover everything that Science World has to offer with drinks in hand!

Science World After Dark is back on May 19! 🍻✨ Explore our galleries, enjoy drinks, food, music and experience a night out for adults that is a little bit out of the ordinary. Get your Early Bird tickets here: https://t.co/yuMO9Y08CC — Science World (@scienceworldca) April 20, 2022

You might also like: Immersive Vallea Lumina night walk will light up Whistler this summer (PHOTOS)

South Granville retailers bloom into stunning spring floral walk (PHOTOS)

Theatre Under The Stars announces lineup for 2022 summer season

“With admission, you are free to explore the exhibits and galleries at your leisure,” explained Science World’s website. “Enjoy drinks, food, music and more, and experience a night out for adults that is a little bit out of the ordinary.”

Science World After Dark will be offering guests beer, cider, and wine, and Triple-Os will be open to serve you all your favourites to keep your energy up.

You may need some liquid courage as you come face to face with T. rex: The Ultimate Predator. Meet the entire tyrannosaur family through life-sized models, fossil casts, and interactive experiences in this feature exhibit presented by RBC and White Spot Restaurants.

And while you’re mingling in the atrium, check out Mustaali Raj’s 30 Days of Ramadan. The art exhibit explores fasting in the animal kingdom and invites viewers to find joy in learning while fostering a deeper connection with nature.

You can also go to Inside Cern, one of the world’s leading centres for global scientific research, by exploring the new photo exhibit by acclaimed Swiss photographer Andri Pol.

And don’t miss the mind-blowing live science shows at Centre Stage throughout the evening.

Other Science World favourites and permanent galleries will also be open to Science World After Dark visitors, including the BodyWorks Gallery, the Tinkering Space, Puzzles and Illusions, and the Living Lab. Plus there are many more activities to check out during your visit.

Tickets to Science World After Dark are only available online as no tickets will be sold at the doo. Iron your lab coat and get ready for a fun night out!

When: May 19, 2022

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Early Bird price of $29 plus GST will be available until May 9. Afterwards, tickets will be $35 plus GST. Purchase online.

With files from Elle McLean