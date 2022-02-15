Calling all dino lovers! North America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event is coming to Vancouver this spring.

Jurassic Quest is set to take you through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic periods so you can experience what it would have been like to walk among living dinosaurs.

It’s the only interactive dino exhibit with real, true-to-life-sized dinos from the tiny to the massive.

There are two chances to see it when it comes to Metro Vancouver. First, it’s coming to the Vancouver Convention Centre from May 13 to 15.

Then, it’ll migrate to Tradex in Abbotsford from May 20 to 23.

According to the event’s website, Jurassic Quest worked with leading palaeontologists to bring each dino to life, down to the last detail.

Whether its real-life counterpart had skin that was scaly, feathered, or furry, the exhibition takes pride in its accurate creatures.

You can explore dinosaur rides, a giant fossil dig, inflatables, a fossil science exhibit, the “Triceratots” soft play area, and much more – perfect for families.

Check out the herd of animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex, and an incredible 50-foot Megalodon, and interact with trainers and baby dinos. There’s even a live Raptor show, too.

Jurassic Quest gives wannabe palaeontologists the chance to dig up fossils, ride their favourite life-sized dinosaur, and enjoy watching dinosaur and baby dinosaur shows.

And for those craving even more of a dinosaur dose, “The Quest” is an interactive adventure where guests search for clues throughout the exhibit and can collect a prize at the end.

Grab your tickets today and get ready to be transported back to the time of dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest in Vancouver this spring.

Jurassic Quest – Vancouver

When: May 13 to 15

Time:

Friday, May 13, 9 am t0 8 pm Saturday, May 14, 9 am to 8 pm Sunday, May 15, 9 am to 6 pm



Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online; tickets starting at $34.50

Jurassic Quest – Abbotsford

When: May 20 to 23

Time:

Friday, May 20, 1 pm to 8pm, Saturday, May 21, 9 am to 8pm Sunday, May 22, 9 am to 8 pm Monday, May 23, Victoria Day, 9 am to 6 pm



Where: Tradex, 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

Tickets: Available online; tickets starting at $34.50

With files from Daily Hive Calgary Staff