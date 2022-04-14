The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) is blooming with the many colours of spring flowers for their latest art installation.
Wildflowers, a bespoke faux floral installation, allows visitors to immerse themselves in delightful seasonal scenery until May 23.
The gorgeous displays found on the Skybridge and in the Grand Lobby are definitely Instagram-worthy. You’ll want to take a photo for a chance to win one of two $250 gift cards to a TAB fashion retailer of your choice.
You can even bring some flower power home with you by visiting TAB during Easter weekend. On April 16 and 17, stop by the pop-up at Brentwood Plaza from 11 am to 4 pm to create your own custom bouquets with Sophie’s Flower Pedals. All proceeds benefitting the Burnaby Hospital Foundation.
Small bouquets will be available to purchase for a minimum $25 donation, and you can pick up large bouquets for a minimum $50 donation.
Wildflowers at The Amazing Brentwood
When: Now on display
Where: Skybridge and Grand Lobby of The Amazing Brentwood – 457 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby
Cost: Free