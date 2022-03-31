A historic venue that regularly hosts some of the biggest names in music will be transformed into a high-flying Cinco de Mayo celebration this spring.

Lucha Libre: A Night of Mexican Wrestling, presented by Vancouver-based Nation Extreme Wrestling (NEW) and Live Nation, will take place at the Commodore Ballroom on Thursday, May 5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NationExtremeWrestling (@nationextremewrestling)

You might also like: More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in April

Inaugural BC Basketball Festival coming to Metro Vancouver this spring

The Big Easter Run is coming to Vancouver next month

According to Rob Fai, president of NEW, Lucha Libre wrestling is an excellent way to commemorate Cinco de Mayo.

“Lucha Libre emphasizes the traditions of Mexican-styled grappling, which is all about bold colours and incredible, high-flying wrestling,” Fai said in an interview with Daily Hive. “Cinco de Mayo is the celebration of Mexico’s victory over Napoleon and France back in 1862. We will battle in the ring to honour this event and special day within the Mexican community.”

The event will feature an action-packed lineup of masked luchadores from NEW’s roster of wrestlers, some of whom have recently completed extensive wrestling training in Mexico City. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 1, at 10 am.

“This will be their opportunity to showcase what they learned from some of the best luchadors on Earth,” said Fai. “It will be NEW’s first trip to this amazing, historic venue, and we were so fortunate to get this opportunity thanks to Live Nation and the Commodore Ballroom.”



Some of the featured wrestlers during Lucha Libre: A Night of Mexican Wrestling will be Miles Deville, Sebastian Wolfe, Eli Surge, and Liiza Hall, with more to be announced closer to the event.

The huge Cinco de Mayo party will also include a performance by the 12-piece ensemble Mariachi Los Dorados, taco specials, and more.

Fai, the former play-by-play announcer for the Vancouver Canadians, is excited to showcase NEW at the Commodore Ballroom as there will be something for all types of wrestling fans.

“Having worked in minor league baseball for the past 14 years, I love watching these athletes and entertainers all striving to reach the bright lights of WWE or AEW,” said Fai. “The commitment that these wrestlers put into this craft is really inspiring and makes me excited to go to work and see what idea they have for me to help them work on.”

For those looking for slamming action before Cinco de Mayo, check out NEW 6 at the Harbour Convention Centre on Thursday, April 7. International superstar Alex Shelley will be in action, and the wrestling promotion will also unveil its first-ever women’s champion.

When: May 5, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where:Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $25. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 1, at 10 am.