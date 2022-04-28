Celebrate Earth Month at the Shipyards with E-bike Demos and Kids on Wheels!

A new weekly running series hosted by Concord Pacific and Lululemon is helping Vancouver runners reconnect with their community and boost their wellness.

Concord Pacific’s #OwnYourRun is a free five-week run and meet-up series for runners of all levels starting on Thursday, April 28.

People are invited to run, walk, and do everything in between in a fun and supportive group environment. No registration is needed.

Lululemon and three of their All-Star Run Ambassadors will be leading the scenic roundtrip 6 km along the False Creek seawall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Concord Pacific (@concordpacific)

You might also like: No excuses: the best hikes for lazy people in Vancouver

Canada's highest suspension bridge above a roaring waterfall will reopen next month

12 iconic Vancouver hikes we can’t wait to do this spring

As well as guiding the participants through warm-ups and the route, run leaders will also be giving away two $250 gift cards every week to the runners that show the best spirit.

Runners will gather on Thursday afternoons at 5:15 pm at Concord Community Park near Science World, then depart at 5:30 pm. And all fitness levels are welcome in the challenge as no runner will be left behind.

The run leaders for Concord Pacific’s #OwnYourRun are:

Rob Watson – Lululemon Ambassador, two-time Canadian national champion in the 3000 metres steeplechase, and winner of the Canadian Marathon Championships

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mile2Marathon Coaching (@mile2marathon)

Filsan Abdiaman – Founder of Project Love Run, certified coach and personal trainer, and ultrarunner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filsan <Coach/PT> (@runnersinstinct)

Gabby Villasenor – Lululemon Ambassador, Founder of Fuelled by Feeling and mindful movement coach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindful Movement Coach 🤙🏼 (@fuelledbyfeeling)

After the run is complete, participants are invited to stretch, socialize, and relax in Concord Community Park with an Optimi superfood smoothie.

One $2,500 winner will also be short-listed by the All-Star Run Ambassadors and drawn as the person that Owned their Run and had the Best Community Spirit during the 5-week run series. Both in-person spirit and online engagement using the hashtags #OwnYourRun and #LiftYourCommunity will be taken into account.

The winner will be awarded on Global Run Day on Thursday, June 1, the last day of the series. They will then choose a local charity that will receive a $2,500 donation from Concord Pacific and Lululemon.