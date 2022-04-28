Concord Pacific and Lululemon are hosting a free weekly run meet-up in Vancouver
A new weekly running series hosted by Concord Pacific and Lululemon is helping Vancouver runners reconnect with their community and boost their wellness.
Concord Pacific’s #OwnYourRun is a free five-week run and meet-up series for runners of all levels starting on Thursday, April 28.
People are invited to run, walk, and do everything in between in a fun and supportive group environment. No registration is needed.
Lululemon and three of their All-Star Run Ambassadors will be leading the scenic roundtrip 6 km along the False Creek seawall.
As well as guiding the participants through warm-ups and the route, run leaders will also be giving away two $250 gift cards every week to the runners that show the best spirit.
Runners will gather on Thursday afternoons at 5:15 pm at Concord Community Park near Science World, then depart at 5:30 pm. And all fitness levels are welcome in the challenge as no runner will be left behind.
The run leaders for Concord Pacific’s #OwnYourRun are:
Rob Watson – Lululemon Ambassador, two-time Canadian national champion in the 3000 metres steeplechase, and winner of the Canadian Marathon Championships
Filsan Abdiaman – Founder of Project Love Run, certified coach and personal trainer, and ultrarunner
Gabby Villasenor – Lululemon Ambassador, Founder of Fuelled by Feeling and mindful movement coach
After the run is complete, participants are invited to stretch, socialize, and relax in Concord Community Park with an Optimi superfood smoothie.
One $2,500 winner will also be short-listed by the All-Star Run Ambassadors and drawn as the person that Owned their Run and had the Best Community Spirit during the 5-week run series. Both in-person spirit and online engagement using the hashtags #OwnYourRun and #LiftYourCommunity will be taken into account.
The winner will be awarded on Global Run Day on Thursday, June 1, the last day of the series. They will then choose a local charity that will receive a $2,500 donation from Concord Pacific and Lululemon.
Concord Pacific’s #OwnYourRun
When: Every Thursday from April 28 to June 1, 2022
Time: Warm-up at 5:15 pm, Run starts at 5:30 pm
Where: Meet at Concord Community Park near Science World – 50 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Free. No registration is needed.
