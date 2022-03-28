FoodEventsBoozeFood Events

Colourful pop-up bar coming to Vancouver is a LEGO lover's dream

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Mar 28 2022, 6:32 pm
Colourful pop-up bar coming to Vancouver is a LEGO lover's dream
thebrickbars/Instagram
Remember when you were little and people would say to you, “Don’t play with your food”?

Now that you’re grown, you’re welcome to do just that.

There’s a pop-up bar coming to Vancouver for one weekend this spring that will bring one of your favourite childhood toys to life in a new way.

The Brick Bar will feature more than a million blocks that will be set up into “the ultimate nostalgia trip,” according to the event page.

Back in 2019, a similar LEGO-inspired pop-up came to the city. Now, in 2022, it’s your chance once more to join in a playful party.

 

A post shared by Rachel Harvey-Dent (@rachelharvs)

 

A post shared by Tyler Mizak (@tylermizak)

There will be a ton of sculptures made out of colourful bricks plus places where you can build your own creation.

Your ticket gets you a 90-minute timeslot in the bar, which will be set up in a secret location. You’ll find a live DJ, prizes for the best brick builders, a ping-pong table made out of 22,500 bricks, and plenty of photo ops.

After 6 pm, it’s an adults-only space, but kids and families are welcome during the day.

The Brick Bar

When: Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14
Where: Secret location on Granville Street
Tickets: from $22

Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
