Colourful pop-up bar coming to Vancouver is a LEGO lover's dream
Remember when you were little and people would say to you, “Don’t play with your food”?
Now that you’re grown, you’re welcome to do just that.
There’s a pop-up bar coming to Vancouver for one weekend this spring that will bring one of your favourite childhood toys to life in a new way.
The Brick Bar will feature more than a million blocks that will be set up into “the ultimate nostalgia trip,” according to the event page.
Back in 2019, a similar LEGO-inspired pop-up came to the city. Now, in 2022, it’s your chance once more to join in a playful party.
There will be a ton of sculptures made out of colourful bricks plus places where you can build your own creation.
Your ticket gets you a 90-minute timeslot in the bar, which will be set up in a secret location. You’ll find a live DJ, prizes for the best brick builders, a ping-pong table made out of 22,500 bricks, and plenty of photo ops.
After 6 pm, it’s an adults-only space, but kids and families are welcome during the day.
The Brick Bar
When: Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14
Where: Secret location on Granville Street
Tickets: from $22