May is almost here, and Vancouver is filled with fun events for theatre and arts enthusiasts. Get your tickets and get ready to enjoy these 10 great arts events happening this month, including Hamilton, Vancouver International Children’s Festival and more.

What: Hamilton is the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. The smash Broadway musical has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education, and has fans all over the world.

Hamilton has also won numerous awards, including a Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

When: May 24 to June 19, 2022

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday), 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Opera presents Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic H.M.S. Pinafore, a comedic tale about forbidden love across class divides and shenanigans that happen on the high seas. Enjoy powerful renditions of songs like “I am the Captain of the Pinafore,” “Little Buttercup,” and more.

On May 7, Vancouver Opera is hosting a live simulcast of H.M.S Pinafore projected onto a giant screen in šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn (formerly the QET Plaza) at 7:30 p.m. while the performance is happening inside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. The free event will feature a nautical-themed drag set by FakeKnot, Mama’s Fish and Chips food truck, a photo station, and more.

When: May 5, 7, and 8, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (May 5 and 7), 2 pm (May 8)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Art Vancouver is Western Canada’s largest art fair, featuring reputable galleries and artists from around the world. Head to the Vancouver Convention Centre for exciting art experiences every night, including the “Face of Art” runway show, a live painting competition, speaker panels and more. When: May 5 to 8, 2022

Time: 7 to 11 pm (Thursday), 1 to 10 pm (Friday), 12 to 10 pm (Saturday), and 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, Exhibition Hall A – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Tickets start at $20, purchase online

What: Head down to Granville Island for the Vancouver International Children’s Festival from May 31 to June 5. Enjoy performances from around the globe for children and families of all ages. Acrobatics, puppetry, theatre, music, and lots of arts activities. There will also be online performances happening until June 12.

When: May 31 to June 5 (in-person) and May 31 to June 12 (online), 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations around Granville Island and online

Tickets: Various, purchase Online

What: Acclaimed Canadian playwright Norm Foster’s Screwball Comedy features hilarious Hollywood stereotypes, fast-flowing dialogue, and a curious murder mystery wrapped up in a delightful spoof. Directed and designed by Ellie King and starring Michael Charrois, Ian Harmon, Toni Reimer and Ivy Padmos.

When: May 10 to 14, 2022

Time: 8 pm plus a 3 pm matinee on Saturday

Where: Evergreen Cultural Centre – 1205 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Tickets: $40 for adults, $35 for seniors, and $15 for students, purchase online

What: Cirque’s Alegría focuses on a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king and now struggles with an old order and a new movement that yearns for hope and renewal. The performances will take place at the Big Top at Concord Pacific Place.

Viewers can expect jaw-dropping acrobatics, stunning costumes, colourful backdrops, and an enchanting soundtrack.

When: Now until June 5, 2022

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $65, purchase online

What: Co.ERASGA presents Passages of Rhythms at PAL Studio Theatre. The cross-disciplinary and cross-cultural collaboration by acclaimed dancer and choreographer Alvin Erasga Tolentino features three duets that celebrate Asian Heritage Month.

When: May 19 and 20, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: PAL Studio Theatre – 300-501 Cardero Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 for adults, $20 for students and seniors, purchase online

What: Surrey Civic Theatres presents a weekend of exciting theatre performances and activities for children and families. Surrey SPARK Stages features an aerial circus, music performances, an all-ages dance party, and more.

When: May 27 to 29, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Surrey Arts Centre — 13750 88 Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: The Dance Centre’s 12 Minutes Max is a residency project that helps foster experimentation and the development of new dance works, and provides the artists with critical feedback and community dialogue. Enjoy new works in progress presented by Justin Calvadores, Marco Esccer, Eliza Regenyi, Sarah U, and Sarah Wong.

When: May 16, 2022

Time: 6 pm

Where: Scotiabank Dance Centre — 677 Davie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free, purchase online

What: The annual rEvolver Festival is a showcase of contemporary theatrical works at The Cultch. Check out the wide variety of performances from local and national artists including script-based theatre, staged readings of in-progress shows, digital and audio experiences, and more.

When: May 25 to June 5, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: The Cultch’s Historic Theatre and Vancity Culture Lab – 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online