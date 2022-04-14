For seafood lovers, the excitement of spot prawn season is the equivalent of hockey season for sports fans or tomato season for foodies – the fleeting nature of it all makes its arrival that much sweeter.

This year’s Spot Prawn Festival is returning on Sunday, May 15 at the False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf in Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chefs’ Table Society of BC (@chefstablebc)

The event, hosted by the Chef’s Table Society of British Columbia, will run from 11 am to 3 pm and is a celebration of the season’s delicacy from the sea.

There are three different tiers to the festival, meaning there are three different ways for spot prawn enthusiasts to enjoy it.

The first level, which is free, allows you access to the docks, cooking demos, and a few other activities.

You might also like: Vancouver's beautiful new butcher shop just officially opened (PHOTOS)

A big food truck festival is happening this month in Metro Vancouver

Famous Tokyo ramen shop to open new Vancouver location

Tickets for the second level, which cost $10, give you a bowl of New England-style chowder, which also comes with a bun. The chowder is also available to go.

The third tier – where tickets cost $65 – gets you a spot prawn brunch, featuring a grazing-style menu of six different prawn dishes. These dishes will be prepared by some of BC’s best chefs, and ticket holders will also be able to sample local beer and wine and given dessert at the end.

There will also be live music and kid-friendly activities, and while attending the event itself is free, the website does note that in order to enjoy the food, time-specific tickets are required.

When: Sunday, May 15 from 11 am to 3 pm

Where: False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: From free up to $65

Instagram