La Pizza Week Canada, brought to us by the folks behind La Poutine Week and Le Burger Week, returns to several Canadian cities next month.

The two-week-long pizza festival, running from May 1 to 14, is brought to us by the folks behind La Poutine Week and Le Burger Week.

The format will be the same as those events, featuring restaurants in different cities that will create a unique pizza to offer guests for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Pizza Week Canada (@la.pizza.week)

Pizza lovers will be able to vote for their favourite pie on the festival’s website once it officially kicks off.

It’s a super exciting time for pizza lovers who not only have a reason to eat more of the delicious food but discover new spots and try one-of-a-kind creations.

Would you love to see a fresh take on a cheese pizza? Or maybe you want to try some totally out-of-the-box ingredients? There are bound to be all kinds of options to choose from.

Last year was the inaugural launch of the pizza fest. This year’s exciting return has been extended by a week.

La Pizza Week is launching in restaurants across Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

Participating restaurants and cities will be announced in the coming weeks.

Stay tuned to see what pizza creations are coming to your city.

La Pizza Week

When: May 1 to 14, 2022

Instagram