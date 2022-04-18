FoodRestaurants & BarsFood Events

La Pizza Week Canada: Two-week-long food festival returns next month

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Apr 18 2022, 7:03 pm
La Pizza Week Canada: Two-week-long food festival returns next month
@la.pizza.week/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
33 Acres Brewing Company

Cafes, Pubs and Breweries

33 Acres Brewing Company
Supreme Pizza

Pizza

Supreme Pizza
Emelle's Catering - West Side Kitchen

Burgers, Cafes

Emelle's Catering - West Side Kitchen
Central City Taphouse & Kitchen

Steakhouse, Pubs and Breweries

Central City Taphouse & Kitchen
Uva Wine, Cocktail Bar and Cafe

Cafes, Cocktails

Uva Wine, Cocktail Bar and Cafe
Sulbing Korean Dessert Café - North Road

Korean, Cafes

Sulbing Korean Dessert Café - North Road

La Pizza Week Canada, brought to us by the folks behind La Poutine Week and Le Burger Week, returns to several Canadian cities next month.

The two-week-long pizza festival, running from May 1 to 14, is brought to us by the folks behind La Poutine Week and Le Burger Week.

The format will be the same as those events, featuring restaurants in different cities that will create a unique pizza to offer guests for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by La Pizza Week Canada (@la.pizza.week)

Pizza lovers will be able to vote for their favourite pie on the festival’s website once it officially kicks off.

It’s a super exciting time for pizza lovers who not only have a reason to eat more of the delicious food but discover new spots and try one-of-a-kind creations.

Would you love to see a fresh take on a cheese pizza? Or maybe you want to try some totally out-of-the-box ingredients? There are bound to be all kinds of options to choose from.

Last year was the inaugural launch of the pizza fest. This year’s exciting return has been extended by a week.

La Pizza Week is launching in restaurants across Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

Participating restaurants and cities will be announced in the coming weeks.

Stay tuned to see what pizza creations are coming to your city.

La Pizza Week

When: May 1 to 14, 2022

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food Events
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT