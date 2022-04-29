Massive naval ships sail into Vancouver for Fleet Weekend (PHOTOS)

Don’t freak out if you see naval boats in local waters — huge ships are streaming into the Burrard Inlet for Fleet Weekend.

Fleet Weekend is hosted by the Royal Canadian Navy and Maritime Forces Pacific. They send ships so people can climb aboard and participate in activities that teach them more about the navy.

Happy Friday! Ships attending the Battle of the Atlantic/Fleet Weekend are arriving in Vancouver today! We invite you to come to the Seawall around Stanley Park and take photos! Please refer to the infographic for detailed timings and order of ships. pic.twitter.com/RBGNIEwZJL — MARPAC-JTFP / FMARP-FOIP (@MARPAC_FMARP) April 29, 2022

The idea is to show members of the general public what sailors with the Royal Canadian Navy do day-to-day.

Pictures taken from Ambleside on the morning of April 29 show the giant vessels floating along.

According to a post on the Chamber of Shipping of British Columbia’s website, “two Halifax-class vessels (Frigates), two Kingston-class vessels (MCDVs), three Orca-class vessels, the Fleet Diving Unit (Pacific) Bomb Truck, and the Naval Tactical Operations Group (NTOG) personnel” will be stationed at the Burrard Dry Dock Pier in North Vancouver.

Heads up #Vancouver #WeTheNavy are coming to town for Fleet Weekend 2022. Meet our sailors, Ships Tours, Boat Rides and more! Come down and SEA for yourself! pic.twitter.com/7ciZ8ZAahF — Royal Canadian Navy (@RoyalCanNavy) April 22, 2022

A Facebook event promised ship tours, boat rides, and more for the occasion.

“Have you ever wondered what life would be like as a sailor in our Navy? Come and down and SEA for yourself,” said the event description.

“HMC Ships Vancouver, Winnipeg, Brandon, Edmonton will be alongside at Burrard Street Pier in North Vancouver right by Lonsdale Quay. Ships will be open for tours.”

Their Naval Tactical Operations Group, plus Navy Clearance Divers and their Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, will be on-site as well.

This year in Vancouver, Fleet Weekend lasts until May 1.