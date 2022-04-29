EventsNewsPhotosSpring

Massive naval ships sail into Vancouver for Fleet Weekend (PHOTOS)

Aly Laube
Aly Laube
|
Apr 29 2022, 5:24 pm
Massive naval ships sail into Vancouver for Fleet Weekend (PHOTOS)
Daily Hive

Don’t freak out if you see naval boats in local waters — huge ships are streaming into the Burrard Inlet for Fleet Weekend.

Fleet Weekend naval ships Vancouver

Daily Hive

Fleet Weekend is hosted by the Royal Canadian Navy and Maritime Forces Pacific. They send ships so people can climb aboard and participate in activities that teach them more about the navy.

The idea is to show members of the general public what sailors with the Royal Canadian Navy do day-to-day.

Pictures taken from Ambleside on the morning of April 29 show the giant vessels floating along.

Fleet Weekend naval ships Vancouver 2

Daily Hive

According to a post on the Chamber of Shipping of British Columbia’s website, “two Halifax-class vessels (Frigates), two Kingston-class vessels (MCDVs), three Orca-class vessels, the Fleet Diving Unit (Pacific) Bomb Truck, and the Naval Tactical Operations Group (NTOG) personnel” will be stationed at the Burrard Dry Dock Pier in North Vancouver.

A Facebook event promised ship tours, boat rides, and more for the occasion.

Fleet Weekend naval ships Vancouver

Daily Hive

“Have you ever wondered what life would be like as a sailor in our Navy? Come and down and SEA for yourself,” said the event description.

“HMC Ships Vancouver, Winnipeg, Brandon, Edmonton will be alongside at Burrard Street Pier in North Vancouver right by Lonsdale Quay. Ships will be open for tours.”

Their Naval Tactical Operations Group, plus Navy Clearance Divers and their Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, will be on-site as well.

This year in Vancouver, Fleet Weekend lasts until May 1.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Aly LaubeAly Laube
+ Listed
+ News
+ Photos
+ Spring
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT