How Cirque du Soleil is reimagining Alegría for Vancouver audiences

Contortionist Oyun-Erdene Senge has been performing with Cirque Du Soleil since she was 10 years old. Nearly 20 years later, she still gets excited performing in front of live audiences around the world.

“To exchange that energy by performing for the audience and also getting so much back from them is a great feeling,” Senge said in an interview with Daily Hive. “It’s really nice to see people super happy and enjoying the show.”

Senge will have many opportunities to feel the joy from audiences in Vancouver when she and Cirque du Soleil’s Alegría come to Concord Pacific Place from March 25 to June 5.

According to Francis Jalbert, senior tour publicist, Alegría is Cirque’s most iconic show.

“Alegría toured the world from 1994 to 2013 and basically went everywhere,” Jalbert said during a recent sneak peek performance. “We visited 250 cities, entertained 14 million spectators, and really helped establish the iconic style of Cirque du Soleil worldwide.”

Jalbert explained that fans have been asking Cirque du Soleil to remount Alegría ever since its original closing, and with the show’s 25th anniversary occurring in 2019, the company was ready to make it happen. However, they didn’t want to just “copy and paste” what they did before.

“We wanted to look at the show in a new, creative way,” said Jalbert” “We asked ourselves, ‘Can we bring a new team of creators to have their own interpretation and completely reimagine it?’

“So we looked at the acrobatics, the music, the set and lighting design, and the costumes. We recreated Alegría so that when people come to the show, they have the memories and feel the emotions, but completely experience a brand new production. And the result is amazing.”

Alegría focuses on a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king and now struggles with an old order and a new movement that yearns for hope and renewal.

Global performances for Alegría restarted last fall after 10 weeks of rehearsals. Vancouver will be the third city visited during this circuit, following Houston and Seattle.

Senge told Daily Hive that Alegría will be her first time performing in Vancouver during her nearly 20-year career.

“I’ve performed in over 250 cities around the world and everyone is a little bit different. So it’s always so exciting to come to a new city and see how the audience reacts to different parts of the show,” Senge shared. “There are so many different elements, like amazing acrobatics, beautiful music, wonderful clowns, and gorgeous costumes. So there’s something for everyone.

“I’m super excited to come to Vancouver because I have heard so many good things about the city. I’m looking forward to trying all the good food and seeing all the beautiful nature.”

Senge has been touring with Cirque du Soleil since the age of 10. The Mongolian-born contortionist is experiencing another first during Alegría‘s spring run in Vancouver as she will be adding a new discipline to her performance.

“I will be doing hand balancing on a platform and tall sticks, and it’s really fun to have that challenge and combine it with contortion,” shared Senge. “I’ve been doing contortion for over 18 years so it’s really exciting to have this new act and challenge and to perform it for audiences.”

The spirit of reinvention is alive throughout Alegría, and Jalbert shared that the entire company is looking forward to performing in Vancouver.

“I think Alegría is the best show to start with if you have never seen a Cirque du Soleil show because it really is focused on the acrobatic performance, the humour, and the music,” said Jalbert. “Alegría is not a show with a lot of technology. It is just raw beautiful talent from all around the world. There are cast and crew from 25 different nationalities coming together for this show.

“There’s no experience like Alegría. You really have to see it to believe it.”

When: March 25 to June 5, 2022

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $65, purchase online.

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of Cirque du Soleil