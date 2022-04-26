One of the city’s most unique date experiences is finally back this spring.

Nights at the Aquarium, the exclusive dining experience at the Vancouver Aquarium, is returning for two nights only this May.

The limited-time event offers a chance to dine among the over 65,000 animals at the aquarium – a seriously impressive and unique date experience.

Tickets include a glass of wine and a three-course, chef-made meal in an intimate, vibey atmosphere. This iteration’s menu includes dishes like charred Roma bisque with grilled prawn, beef short rib with cauliflower smash, and white chocolate raspberry tart.

You’re also invited to explore the aquarium before and after the meal, making the evening a cool chance to observe the tanks of sea creatures during the aquarium’s after-dark hours.

Tickets are limited – according to the aquarium’s Instagram, already 50% sold out – so don’t sleep on this one, as the aquarium only hosts this event every few months.

When: Saturday, May 21 and Saturday, May 28 from 6:30 to 9:30

Where: Vancouver Aquarium, 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Tickets: From $150 per person