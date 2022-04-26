FoodFood Events

Nights at the Aquarium is returning to Vancouver this May

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Apr 26 2022, 9:06 pm
Nights at the Aquarium is returning to Vancouver this May
@vanaqua/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Deep Cove Brewing

Pubs and Breweries, Alcohol

Deep Cove Brewing
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle SFU

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle SFU
33 Acres Brewing Company

Cafes, Pubs and Breweries

33 Acres Brewing Company
The Raven Pub

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

The Raven Pub
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle UBC

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle UBC
East Side Craft House

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

East Side Craft House

One of the city’s most unique date experiences is finally back this spring.

Nights at the Aquarium, the exclusive dining experience at the Vancouver Aquarium, is returning for two nights only this May.

The limited-time event offers a chance to dine among the over 65,000 animals at the aquarium – a seriously impressive and unique date experience.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vancouver Aquarium (@vanaqua)

Tickets include a glass of wine and a three-course, chef-made meal in an intimate, vibey atmosphere. This iteration’s menu includes dishes like charred Roma bisque with grilled prawn, beef short rib with cauliflower smash, and white chocolate raspberry tart.

You’re also invited to explore the aquarium before and after the meal, making the evening a cool chance to observe the tanks of sea creatures during the aquarium’s after-dark hours.

Tickets are limited – according to the aquarium’s Instagram, already 50% sold out – so don’t sleep on this one, as the aquarium only hosts this event every few months.

Nights at the Aquarium

When: Saturday, May 21 and Saturday, May 28 from 6:30 to 9:30
Where: Vancouver Aquarium, 845 Avison Way, Vancouver
Tickets: From $150 per person

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Food Events
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT