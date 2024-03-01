More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in March

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

March is finally here and the new month is packed with fun events happening around Vancouver!

To help you plan your activity schedule, here is our roundup of 46 events to check out this month. CelticFest, Monster Jam, International Women’s Day, and more.

What: Monster Jam is a family-friendly motorsports experience that is returning to the Pacific Coliseum for three massive events from March 8 to 10.

The world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will be tearing up the dirt during the Vancouver Monster Jam Arena Championship Series West shows. And fans can even get up close to the giant machines.

When: March 8 to 10, 2024

Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 1 pm (Saturday and Sunday). Pit Party from 10:30 am to noon

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Chroma Link Collective’s Hori7ons is an artist-led, community-driven, immersive digital art experience. Discover 360° projections of work from seven local artists and explore their diverse perspectives on technology’s impact on culture.

Featured artists inside of The Kent’s immersive gallery space include Stacie Ant, Kevin Holliday, Lydia Pourmand, Zuleyma Prado, Saida Saetgar, Carmilla Sumantry, Guile Twardowski, and Miki Aurora. There will also be live performances, networking opportunities, and more throughout the four-day event.

When: March 7 to 10, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: The Kent — 534 Cambie St, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Terminal City Tabletop Convention (TCTC) is moving into its new home at the Vancouver Convention Centre this month for its 10th anniversary. Get your game on with drop-in tabletops, a silent auction, exhibitors, and more to check out over the three days.

When: March 15 to 17, 2024

Time: 3 pm to midnight (Friday), 9 am to midnight (Saturday), 9 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: The City of North Vancouver’s free Shipyards Skate Plaza is now open and skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. Fun can be had no matter the weather, as the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof.

When: Daily until March 31, 2024

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE. Skate rentals are available for $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: Space Explorers: The Infinite at the Rocky Mountaineer Station is an immersive opportunity to discover the wonders of space travel from right here on Earth.

Adventurers will learn about life aboard the ISS, interact with the real-life crew, and take in stunning views of our planet from far above. All were inspired by a series of never-before-seen 360° videos inspired by actual NASA missions aboard the ISS.

When: Now until February 19, 2024 (Tuesdays to Sundays)

Times: 11 am to 6 pm (Tuesday to Thursday, Sunday), 6 to 8 pm (Friday and Saturday)

Where: Rocky Mountaineer Station — 1755 Cottrell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $35 plus fees; purchase online

What: Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival returns with an epic series of events celebrating climbing, snowsports, mountain biking, and more from February 23 to March 3.

Several North Van and Vancouver theatres will host a thrilling lineup of films, presentations, and workshops. Guests will also hear from inspiring guest speakers and thought-provoking filmmakers from around the world.

When: Now until March 3, 2024 (in-person), now until March 23, 2024 (online)

Time: Various times

Where: Centennial Theatre and Delbrook Community Recreation Centre in North Vancouver, and Rio Theatre, Roundhouse Community Centre, and The Cinematheque in Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Eastside Flea features over 50 local vendors offering a variety of items, including handmade goods and vintage clothing, collectibles and plants, artisan foods and more. Each weekend event will also have food trucks on-site, beverages being served, and indoor and outdoor seating to enjoy your treats.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday until March 24, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 1101 Union Street, Vancouver

Admission: $5; no one turned away for lack of funds

What: Vancouver’s favourite Japanese market is back again for a huge winter celebration, and it’s gearing up to be an exciting weekend of activities.

The Kawaii Japan Market is taking place from Friday, March 1 to Sunday, March 3, at Robson Square in Downtown Vancouver. This iteration of the festival will highlight “kawaii” pop culture and food vendors and will include free live entertainment and photo ops.

When: March 1 to 3, 2024

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: UBC Robson Square (Classroom Level) — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices starting from $4 to $5; early bird tickets are also available, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Whitecaps are gearing up for the start of their historic 50th anniversary season, and fans are in for a huge party at the home opener this weekend at BC Place. The club is hosting Charlotte FC for the first time in the MLS on Saturday, March 2, and even with expanding seating capacity, tickets are selling fast.

Fans will want to get there early, as the team has announced they will be offering a free Telus jersey swap at BC Place. Once you’ve received your new jersey, wear it proudly at The Warm Up on Terry Fox Plaza. The pre-match party starts at 3 pm and includes a DJ performance, face painting, and an exclusive signing with the team’s left-back Sam Adekugbe.

When: March 2, 2024

Time: 4:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices; purchase online

What: Acclaimed New York-based dance group Shen Yun is returning to Vancouver for seven shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from March 20 to 25.

Over the years, Shen Yun has become one of the biggest productions on earth, taking attendees back to the magical world of Ancient China. The production features dance as the centrepiece, with classical and folk styles from China’s many ethnicities set to a live orchestra that combines Chinese and Western instruments.

When: March 20 to 25, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm (Wednesday, Friday and Saturday), 2 pm (Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Price: Various prices; tickets available online

What: Car lovers, start your engines! The Vancouver International Auto Show is making its highly anticipated return to the Vancouver Convention Centre from March 20 to 24.

The 2024 Auto Show will feature a reimagined format focusing on an elevated consumer experience. Attendees will discover the latest in vehicle developments such as Zero Emission Vehicles, plug-in hybrids, advanced vehicle safety systems, and charging advancements.

CleanBC Go Electric will be offering test drives during the five-day event. Visitors will also see a showcase of Luxury Supercars and Exotics, plus a variety of high-powered classics, over-landers, and more.

When: March 20 to 24, 2024

Time: 12 to 9:30 pm (Wednesday), 10 am to 9:30 pm (Thursday to Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West — 1055 Canada Place

Price: $19 to $21 for general admission | $14 to $15 for students and seniors | $6 for kids | $38 to $53 for a family pass.

What: Bring the whole family to VIFF Centre and enjoy an exciting variety of films that everyone will love. The lineup for VIFF’s spring break programming includes Beyond Ghibli, a new eight-part film series celebrating some of the best anime to recently come out of Japan, nature documentaries The Great Bear Rainforest and Secrets of the Sea, and heartwarming coming-of-age comedy Uproar.

You’ll also get to enjoy these fan-favourite movies for less. Youth tickets for ages 18 and under are just $8, with adult tickets for ages 19 and over at $15. There are also discounts available for students, seniors, and VIFF+ members.

When: Various dates starting on March 18, 2024

Time: Various screening times

Where: VIFF Centre — 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $8 for ages 18 and under, $15 for ages 19 and up. Discounts for students, seniors and VIFF+ members; purchase online

What: Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festivals, one of the city’s most beautiful and beloved yearly events, is happening from March 29 to April 25.

VCBF is a celebration of the city’s gorgeous pink cherry trees, with live public events happening across the city. The festival kicks off with Blossoms After Dark from March 29 to 31, a stunning evening experience where you get to explore illuminated cherry blossoms.

VCBF’s signature event, The Big Picnic at David Lam, returns on March 30 to honour the park’s namesake and his donation of the 100 Akebono cherry trees that grow there.

When: March 29 to April 25, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations around Metro Vancouver

What: Insomnia Festival returns to the TRADEX in Abbotsford on Friday, March 29, and the lineup includes some of the world’s biggest DJs and EDM stars.

This year’s headliner is French DJ and music producer Guetta. The Grammy winner is a four-time recipient of the number-one spot in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll, so you just might have the best night of your life!

When: March 29, 2024

Time: 6 pm to 1 am

Where: Tradex Trade and Exhibition Centre – 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford, BC

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

International Women’s Day events

What: Gender Equity in Media Society Vancouver presents its 19th annual festival from March 5 to 9 at VIFF Centre. It’s your chance to catch rising film stars and support women and gender-diverse filmmakers onscreen. There will also be a virtual festival from March 12 to 26.

There are 37 films from 14 countries in this year’s programming, including world premieres, features, shorts and more. GEM Fest will also include receptions and panels for fans to check out.

When: March 5 to 9, 2024 (in-person), March 12 to 26, 2024 (virtual)

Time: Various times

Where: VIFF Centre — 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver; virtual

Cost: Sliding scale starting from $10 to $20; Purchase online; festival passes also available

What: The Collective Markets invite you to a special pop-up market celebrating and supporting women. HER Market showcases women-owned small businesses, with drinks being served, live music, and more.

All door proceeds from the market will be matched and donated to The BeaYOUtiful Foundation.

When: March 8, 2024

Time: 4 to 9 pm

Where: 3012 Murray Street, Port Moody

Cost: $5 at the door

What: The 18-woman-strong Sister Jazz Orchestra (SJO) and acclaimed vocalist and pianist Dee Daniels team up for a celebration of International Women’s Day. The event includes works written by inspiring women, including a number of Daniels’ own pieces.

When: March 8, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The BlueShore @ CapU — 2055 Purcell Way, North Vancouver

Cost: $29 to $55, purchase online

What: From March 2 until International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8, you can sign up for a ton of incredible fitness classes by donation at Workout For Women’s Day. It’s a chance to sample classes from some of the city’s best trainers and studios. From bounce cardio and pilates to krav maga and a dance fit, there are classes for everyone available both online and in-studio.

When: March 2 to 8, 2024

Time: Check the schedule for class times

Where: Various locations in Vancouver

Tickets: Classes by donation

What: Head to The Cobalt on Friday, March 8, for a musical celebration in honour of International Women’s Day. The evening will include performances by Sadé Awele with her band, Yvonne Kushe, and DJs Chips and Rae Diamendz.

When: March 8, 2024

Time: 9 pm

Where: The Cobalt — 917 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 plus fees; purchase online

What: The Improv Centre celebrates International Women’s Day with a showcase of fabulous funny femmes. Laugh along with your favourite performers along with special guests, and bring your best suggestions to inspire the comedians throughout the evening.

When: March 14, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations

What: The 20th annual CelticFest Vancouver includes a free, all-ages outdoor public festival in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Some of the entertainment lined up for CelticFest 2024 includes Irish pop group Chasing Abbey, singer-songwriter Paul Caldwell, and the O’Brien School of Irish Dance.

The Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir, storyteller Jess Murray, and children’s ensemble the Showstoppers will also be seen onstage at this year’s festival.

When: March 16, 2024

Time: 10 am to 9 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery

Cost: Free

What: Clare Voyeur presents a Paddy’s Day party as part of the 2024 Celtic Fest’s programming. Guests of the annual variety show will enjoy burlesque, comedy, live music, games, and more, all while learning about the spirit and lore of the Emerald Isle.

When: March 16, 2024

Time: Doors 8 pm, show 9 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 online, $40 at the door; purchase online

What: “The Barrelman” Jameson Distillery Bar Popup takes over Freehouse Collective’s The Ballyhoo throughout March until St. Patrick’s Day. Guests will enjoy special food and drink menus, unique décor and live music, and tastings and cocktail-making seminars.

Scratch cards with instant prizes will be given away with every purchase of a Jameson drink, Guinness, or special food item at all Vancouver locations from March 1 to 17. Freehouse Collective and Jameson Distilling will also send one lucky winner and their guest to Dublin to enjoy the Bow Street Distillery experience.

When: March 1 to 17, 2024

Where: The Ballyhoo — 888, Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cheer on the home teams

What: The Canucks continue the NHL season at Rogers Arena throughout March, with home games against the Winnipeg Jets on March 9, Montreal Canadians on March 21, LA Kings on March 25, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices; purchase online

What: The Vancouver Giants continue their season at the Langley Events Centre with games against the Seattle Thunderbirds on March 3, Tri-City Americans on March 12, Kelowna Rockets on March 22, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various prices; purchase online

What: The Abbotsford Canucks’ AHL season rolls on this month with home games, including the Bakersfield Condors on March 12 and 13, and the Henderson Silver Knights on March 16 and 17.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various prices; purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps start the MLS regular season with exciting matchups at BC Place in March. Cheer them on as they take on Charlotte FC on March 2, Real Salt Lake on March 23, and Portland Timbers on March 30.

When: March 2, 23 and 30, 2024

Time: 4:30 pm (March 2 and 23), 7:30 pm (March 30)

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena in March with home games against the Buffalo Bandits on March 1 and the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on March 15.

When: March 1 and 15, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices; purchase online

Bon appetite

What: Canada’s one and only vegan night market is returning to East Vancouver next month for its first event of 2024, and there are lots for foodies and shoppers to discover.

The Vegan Night Market, hosted by Peaces, is happening on Thursday, March 7, at the Waldorf Hotel. The plant-based food-fuelled party invites guests to enjoy a drink while they shop from local plant-based businesses. There will be a bunch of brands to explore both inside and outside the hotel.

When: March 7, 2024

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel – 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Minimum donation of $4 or canned goods, clothing, or pet food

What: For those who have watched The Bear and have wanted to eat everything they’ve seen on the screen, look no further than this pop-up dinner hosted by the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts (PICA).

The menu includes House-Made Gnocchi with Mikey’s tomato-onion butter sauce, Braciole (flank steak, prosciutto, pine nuts, raisins), Lemon Granita, Carmy’s Mom’s Chicken Piccata (butter, lemon, capers, parsley), Sydney’s Cola-Braised Short Ribs with creamy Parmesan Risotto, Marcus’ Chocolate Layer Cake (chocolate, chocolate, and more chocolate), Carmy’s Plum Gelée (a classy take on Haribo gummy bears) and some sweet surprises from PICA students.

When: March 2, 2024

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Blue Hat Bistro at Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 101-1505 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $118 per person Blue Hat Bistro at Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 101-1505 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

The Macallan Exclusive Tasting with Nils Schabert and BCLIQUOR What: Brand Ambassador Nils Schabert presents a tasting of The Macallan at BCLIQUOR, complete with a discussion of the upcoming release of limited-edition products from the famed Single Malt Distillery. Enjoy an exclusive tasting of five premium products along with exquisite food pairings during the memorable evening. When: March 14, 2024

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: BCLIQUOR – 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: $150, purchase at the customer service counter at BCLIQUOR at 39th and Cambie

What: Taste of the Tri-Cities is a mouthwatering food festival to get excited about, with a growing list of participating restaurants, breweries, cafes, and more.

The festival is on until March 10. During this time, you’ll have the chance to taste set menus from participating eateries, enjoy some sweet takeout specials, and potentially score a great discount on your meal.

When: Now until March 10, 2024

Where: Various locations in Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody

What: Canada’s premier food and wine festival, the Vancouver International Wine Festival, is officially returning for 2024. And they’re bringing some of the world’s finest makers to town.

The highly anticipated event takes place until March 3, 2024, with 149 wineries from 12 countries featured at 43 events.

Guests of the 45th annual fest will Discover Italy, this year’s themed country, through winery dinners, seminars, lunches, minglers, and the International Festival Tastings at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

When: Now until March 3, 2024

Where: Venues around Vancouver

What: BCLIQUOR hosts a curated Grand Marnier masterclass led by Xavier Herit, Grand Marnier Brand Ambassador. Enjoy a charcuterie pairing and discover nuanced cuvées before experiencing a cocktail demo that spotlights the versatility of the iconic Cordon Rouge. Tickets for the exclusive event are available for purchase at the customer service counter.

When: March 21, 2024

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: BCLIQUOR – 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: $35, purchase at the customer service counter at BCLIQUOR at 39th and Cambie

What: Bite of Burnaby is a month-long event that aims to support the city’s diverse dining establishments by offering special, affordably-priced menus at participating restaurants.

From March 1 to 31, the restaurants included in the festival will offer set lunch and dinner menus between $15 to $55+. There will also be deals for $15 and under, with comfort food, cultural dishes, tasty desserts, and more to look forward to throughout the local dining adventure.

When: March 1 to 31, 2024

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Burnaby; see the list online

What: The third annual Vancouver Cocktail Week welcomes some of the world’s most talented bartenders to the city, allowing you to enjoy their cocktails, learn from their experiences, and raise a glass (or three) together.

It will be a showcase of the city’s immense bartending talent, with events ranging from seminars, “Cinq à Sept” happy hours, and cocktail -paired dinners. Check out the opening elevated brunch at the Fairmont Pacific Rim and the closing gala at the Sutton Place Hotel.

When: March 3 to 10, 2024

Where: Various locations around Vancouver

Tickets for closing gala: $187.71

Dine Around Delta will highlight participating restaurants, cafes, breweries, and more in the Metro Vancouver community. The annual festival runs until March 10 and will offer guests a fixed-price menu ranging from $15 to$45. See the event’s website for a full list of participating restaurants.

When: Now until March 10, 2024

Where: Various locations

Enjoy the arts

What: Teen Angst is a comedic reading series where brave performers share the most embarrassing parts of their teenage notebooks for the audience’s entertainment.

The lineup of performers includes comedians, actors, filmmakers, and people who may have never been on stage before. Laugh along with live readings of high school poetry, LiveJournal posts, songs, letters, journals, and more.

When: March 1, April 5, May 3, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $19 plus fees; purchase online

What: The 17th Annual Coastal Dance Festival brings Indigenous artists from across the country and around the world together to celebrate and showcase Indigenous dance. Highlights include artist-sharing events, festival stage performances, and more.

When: March 1 to 3, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Cost: Various prices with a number of events by donation; purchase online

What: Carey Newman’s The Witness Blanket is a one-of-a-kind art piece made up of over 800 items from sites and Survivors of residential schools across the Lower Mainland, BC, and Canada.

The limited-time exhibition at West Vancouver Memorial Library also includes a lineup of free events, including tech talks, concerts, an evening with the artist Carey Newman, and more. Find out more information online.

When: Now until March 10, 2024

Time: 10 am to 8 pm (Monday to Thursday), 10 am to 6 pm (Friday to Sunday)

Where: West Vancouver Memorial Library — 1950 Marine Drive, West

Vancouver

Cost: Free, though registration is required for events

What: Arts Club Theatre presents a comedic and heartwarming celebration of family. Made in Italy is an award-winning musical coming-of-age story set in the 1970s starring Francesco Mantini. The second-generation Italian teen struggles to find his place in Jasper, Alberta, and reinvents himself as a crooner and ladies’ man.

When: Various dates until April 2, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: On tour, various cities in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the BC Interior

Cost: Various prices; purchase online

What: RPM Music Services is hosting a celebration of Rob Pattee, a prominent figure in the Vancouver music industry for over four decades who has been diagnosed with terminal liver cancer, and everyone is welcome.

The Celebration of Love includes live performances by a variety of artists including Daniel Powter, WideMouth Mason, Hot Hot Heat, Bif Naked, and more. Partial Proceeds will be donated to Alpha One Canada.

When: March 13, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $50 plus fees; purchase online

What: Join The Critical Hit Show at The Rio Theatre as they quest for glory and snacks in this live, improvised spectacular inspired by the world’s most popular role-playing game.

Featuring Eric Fell as Dungeon Master; Ian Boothby as Benoit the Anointed, the Half-Elf Cleric; Joanna Gaskell as Freya, the Elf Warlock; Barbara Beall as Ingrid, the Halfling Fighter; Ellen MacNevin as Belle Strummer, the Half-Elf Ranger; Allen Morrison as Spitz Lube’n, the Human Wizard; and Shaun Stewart as Brask Hellbeard, the Dwarf Bard.

When: March 6, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $17 in advance, $20 at the door; purchase online

Eat fresh at farmers’ markets

What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until March 30, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 E 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday until April 28, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods.

When: Every Sunday until April 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Road, Port Moody