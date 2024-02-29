8 International Women's Day events to celebrate in Metro Vancouver

Hair Or No Hair by Janessa St. Pierre and Courtenay Mayes/GEM Fest | strongertogethervancouver/Instagram

Friday, March 8, is International Women’s Day – a celebration of women’s achievements while raising awareness against bias.

The entire world will be taking action for equality with events, panels, and festivals growing support and continuing to push for further progress.

In an effort to raise awareness, inspire action, and motivate change, here are eight Metro Vancouver events to help you celebrate International Women’s Day.

What: Gender Equity in Media Society Vancouver presents its 19th annual festival from March 5 to 9 at VIFF Centre. It’s your chance to catch rising film stars and support women and gender-diverse filmmakers onscreen. There will also be a virtual festival from March 12 to 26.

There are 37 films from 14 countries in this year’s programming, including world premieres, features, shorts and more. GEM Fest will also include receptions and panels for fans to check out.

When: March 5 to 9, 2024 (in-person), March 12 to 26, 2024 (virtual)

Time: Various times

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver; virtual

Cost: Sliding scale starting from $10 to $20. Festival passes also available. Purchase online

What: The Improv Centre celebrates International Women’s Day with a showcase of fabulous funny femmes. Laugh along with your favourite performers and special guests, and bring your best suggestions to inspire the comedians throughout the evening.

When: March 14, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase Online

What: The Collective Markets invite you to a special pop-up market celebrating and supporting women. HER Market showcases women-owned small businesses, with drinks being served, live music and more.

All door proceeds from the market will be matched and donated to The BeaYOUtiful Foundation.

When: March 8, 2024

Time: 4 to 9 pm

Where: 3012 Murray Street, Port Moody

Cost: $5 at the door

What: The 18-woman-strong Sister Jazz Orchestra (SJO) and acclaimed vocalist and pianist Dee Daniels team up for a celebration of International Women’s Day. The event includes works written by inspiring women, including a number of Daniels’ own pieces.

When: March 8, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The BlueShore @ CapU – 2055 Purcell Way, North Vancouver

Cost: $29 to $55, purchase online

What: From March 2 until International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8, you can sign up for a ton of incredible fitness classes by donation at Workout For Women’s Day. It’s a chance to sample classes from some of the city’s best trainers and studios. From bounce cardio and pilates to krav maga and a dance fit, there are classes for everyone available both online and in-studio.

When: March 2 to 8, 2024

Time: Check the schedule for class times

Where: Various locations in Vancouver

Tickets: Classes by donation

What: Head to The Cobalt on Friday, March 8, for a musical celebration in honour of International Women’s Day. The evening will include performances by Sadé Awele with her band, Yvonne Kushe, and DJs Chips and Rae Diamendz.

When: March 8, 2024

Time: 9 pm

Where: The Cobalt – 917 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 plus fees, purchase online

What: Brazilian Market comes to The Beaumont Studios for an afternoon of shopping, conversations, and connections while supporting local businesses. Discover over a dozen Brazilian businesswomen with local products and services, and take a picture in the on-site photo booth. Partial ticket proceeds will go to support the Ending Violence Association of BC.

When: March 23, 2024

Time: 12 to 4 pm

Where: The Beaumont Studios – 316 West 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $10 plus fees, purchase online

What: Janice Bannister hosts a comedic celebration of women filled with song, music, storytelling, poetry, and more. Featuring performances by Devon More, Marylee Stephenson, Tiara Cash, Simone Lovell, Eden Kaminski, Anh Ho, and surprise guests.

When: March 8, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Cost: $17, purchase online

What: Pacific Arts Market, a woman-owned and operated small business, is hosting an International Women’s Day Art Fair. Discover unique creations and artworks by a number of female artists and entrepreneurs, including paintings, jewellery, sculptures, and more.

When: March 9, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Pacific Arts Market – 1448 West Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: Free though donations are appreciated, purchase online