Canada's only vegan night market is popping up in Vancouver next month

Feb 1 2024, 10:39 pm
Vegan Night Market (Peaces/Facebook)

Canada’s one and only vegan night market is returning to East Vancouver next month for its first event of 2024, and there are lots for foodies and shoppers to discover.

The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, is happening on Thursday, March 7, at the Waldorf Hotel.

The plant-based food-fuelled party invites guests to enjoy a drink while they shop from local plant-based businesses. There will be a bunch of brands to explore both inside and outside the hotel.

From pottery artists to bakers, jewellery designers and more, the popular Night Market is sure to offer everything that you are looking for, plus some unique surprises. And you don’t need to be a vegan to attend.

The indoor/outdoor event will also serve up cocktails, bonfires, and live music. With dozens of brands and businesses to discover, the Vegan Market is a great way to kick off the new season.

Vegan Night Market

Vegan Night Market (Peaces/Facebook)

Admission to the market is by donation, so bring a minimum of $4 with you or a donation of canned goods, clothing, or pet food to cover your entrance fee. All donations will go directly to support a non-profit organization.

Vegan Night Market

Vegan Night Market (Peaces/Facebook)

Vendor applications are also still being accepted for the March 7 event.

Grab your plant-based pals and make plans to drop by this epic night market experience.

The Vegan Market

When: March 27, 2024
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Waldorf Hotel – 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Minimum donation of $4 or canned goods, clothing, or pet food

