Kacey Musgraves brings her new world tour to Vancouver this summer

Country megastar Kacey Musgraves is hitting the road to share her latest album, Deeper Well, and Vancouver fans are in luck this summer.

The multi-platinum singer is coming to Rogers Arena on her new world tour on Thursday, September 19, along with special guests.

Musgraves is also stopping in Laval and Toronto this fall on the global trek. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 am.

The Deeper Well tour supports the sixth studio album from Musgrave, who has won seven Grammys, seven Country Music Association Awards, and three Academy of Country Music Awards throughout her career.

Musgrave has a long and varied resume, ranging from singing the national anthem at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, performing as part of children’s country music duo Texas Two Bits, and competing on the reality competition show Nashville Star. Fans nowadays know her for her huge hits, including “Dime Store Cowgirls” and “Butterflies.”

Fans in Vancouver will also enjoy performances by Father John Misty and Nickel Creek during Musgrave’s September concert.

When: September 19, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online starting Friday, March 8 at 10 am