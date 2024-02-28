Whitecaps giving away FREE jerseys if you swap an old one

The Vancouver Whitecaps are gearing up for the start of their historic 50th anniversary season, and fans at the home opener this weekend at BC Place are in for a huge party.

The club is hosting Charlotte FC for the first time in the MLS on Saturday, March 2, and even with expanding seating capacity, tickets are selling fast.

Fans will want to get there early, as the team has announced they will be offering a free Telus jersey swap at BC Place.

Bring your old pro sports jersey to the Telus booth (Concourse Section 209) and trade it for a 23/24 Whitecaps FC Bloodlines jersey. The jersey swap is available on a first-come, first-served basis for the first 500 fans through Gate B.

All donated jerseys must be in fair condition and will be upcycled and donated to the Whitecaps FC Community Soccer Experience. Fans can also exchange their jersey at participating Telus retail stores at Telus Garden, Pacific Centre and Surrey Central from March 3 to 17, or while supplies last.

Once you’ve received your new jersey, wear it proudly at The Warm Up on Terry Fox Plaza. games. The pre-match party starts at 3 pm and includes a DJ performance, face painting, and an exclusive signing with the team’s left-back Sam Adekugbe.

The energy inside of BC Place will be electric as the club has opened up the upper bowl to accommodate the expected 25,000+ fans in attendance on Saturday.

The Vancouver Whitecaps will wear their 2024 “The 50” jersey for this match against Charlotte FC. The jersey is available for purchase online through the team’s website and at the Whitecaps FC Official Store in Gastown.

When: March 2, 2024

Time: 4:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online