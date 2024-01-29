Vancouver’s favourite Japanese market is back again for a huge winter celebration, and it’s gearing up to be an exciting weekend of activities.

The Kawaii Japan Market is taking place from Friday, March 1 to Sunday, March 3 at Robson Square in Downtown Vancouver.

This iteration of the festival will highlight “kawaii” pop culture and food vendors, and will include free live entertainment and photo ops.

The Kawaii Japan Market – kawaii meaning cute in Japanese culture – will host over 60 vendors with art, merchandise, food, and more.

Other activities on the entertainment schedule include performances by Boyish7 and Cloudtown, a Starlit Idols show, a presentation by UBC Anime Club, and a cosplay contest.

Applications for the cosplay contest are still open and participants of all skill levels are invited to enter. There will be prizes for the top cosplayers.

The Japan Market as a whole aims to highlight Japanese culture in Vancouver and gives those with a Japanese background a venue in which to sell their wares.

The event will take place at UBC Robson Square from 10 am to 5 pm on both days.

When: March 1 to 3, 2024

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: UBC Robson Square (Classroom Level) — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices starting from $4 to $5; early bird tickets are also available, purchase online

With files from Daryn Wright