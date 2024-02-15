A massive FREE St. Patrick’s Day festival returns to Vancouver next month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Downtown Vancouver is going green to celebrate everything Celtic next month and you’re invited to join the party.

The 20th annual CelticFest Vancouver is happening from Thursday, March 14 to Saturday, March 16, and includes a free, all-ages outdoor public festival in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery during the weekend.

Western Canada’s largest annual Celtic celebration features live performances, a family zone, a photo booth, food and beverage vendors, and more.

“Over 20 years, CelticFest Vancouver has earned its place as one of the City’s most popular celebrations,” said Alan Cosgrave, vice president of the CelticFest Vancouver Board, in a release. “Fusing Celtic traditional sounds with modern music, art and celebration, the festival brings people together from around the province.

“In Canada, March is Irish Heritage Month. Irish people have been making their home in Vancouver for decades now and our history here is growing. We’re pleased we were able to keep this year’s festival a free event so everyone can celebrate.”

Some of the entertainment lined up for CelticFest 2024 includes Irish pop group Chasing Abbey, singer-songwriter Paul Caldwell, and the O’Brien School of Irish Dance.

The Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir, storyteller Jess Murray, and children’s ensemble the Showstoppers will also be seen onstage at this year’s festival.

Head down to the St. Patrick’s Day festival and shop the curated Celtic marketplace filled with tasty snacks from around the world, jewellery, a photo booth and locally made Celtic crafts. There will also be mobile bars and food trucks on-site, and community booths for attendees to play games while learning about Celtic culture.

Other events scheduled during CelticFest include an Irish comedy show hosted by Vancouver comedian Amy Walksh and a thrilling St. Patrick’s Day Cèilidh. More events and details will be posted on the festival’s website.

When: March 16, 2024

Time: 10 am to 9 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery

Cost: Free