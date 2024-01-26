Shen Yun Performing Arts returns to Vancouver in March

Acclaimed New York-based dance group Shen Yun is returning to Vancouver this spring.

Shen Yun Performing Arts is performing seven shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from March 20 to 25, and tickets are on sale now.

Shen Yun was established in 2006 by practitioners of Falun Dafa, a meditation discipline based on the principles of truthfulness, compassion, and tolerance. Over the years, Shen Yun has become one of the biggest productions on earth, taking attendees back to the magical world of Ancient China.

The production features dance as the centrepiece, with classical and folk styles from China’s many ethnicities set to a live orchestra that combines Chinese and Western instruments.

You’ll witness performers adorned in an array of beautiful and traditional hand-made costumes performing and interacting with an animated backdrop, as well as vocalists singing opera in Chinese. Don’t worry — you definitely don’t have to speak the language to follow along, as the performance is guided by hosts who narrate everything in both English and Chinese.

Canadian audiences have described Shen Yun as “beyond expectation” and “absolutely mind-blowing” while praising the beautiful costumes, colours, and use of lighting throughout the performance.

When: March 20 to 25, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm (Wednesday, Friday and Saturday), 2 pm (Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Price: Various prices — Tickets available online