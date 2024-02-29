10 hilarious Vancouver comedy events happening in March

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Fill your March with mirth by adding a hilarious show to your schedule.

We’ve put together a list of 10 comedy events to check out in Vancouver this month, including Chelsea Handler, QueerProv, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Comedian, TV personality, and New York Times bestselling author Chelsea Handler is bringing her Little Big B*tch comedy tour to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre this month.

The 2021 People’s Choice Award winner for Favorite Comedy Act and the 2019 Comedy Person of the Year Award winner at Just For Laughs is making several stops across the country on her latest tour.

When: March 29 and 30, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Clare Voyeur presents a Paddy’s Day party as part of the 2024 Celtic Fest’s programming. Guests of the annual variety show will enjoy burlesque, comedy, live music, games, and more while learning about the spirit and lore of the Emerald Isle.

When: March 16, 2024

Time: Doors 8 pm, show 9 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 online, $40 at the door; purchase online

What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional stand-ups all over Vancouver. Featuring acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more.

This month, Jokers is bringing the Comedy Classics to Port Moody on March 1, Coquitlam on March 23, and Port Coquitlam on March 28.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Various theatres in Port Moody, Coquitlam, and Port Coquitlam

Cost: From $33.83; purchase online

What: Vancouver’s Amber Harper-Young has performed all around the globe and was a finalist in the BC’s Funniest Female competition. She has performed at Just For Laughs Vancouver, YYC Comedy Fest in Calgary, The Del Close Marathon in New York, and many more.

Harper-Young can be heard on the Just for Laughs Originals BC Vol. 5 recording, and will soon make her TV debut on Hollywood Suite with the Canadian Comedy Hall of Fame.

When: March 15 to 16, 2024

Time: 8 pm (Friday), 7 and 9:30 pm (Saturday)

Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: $19.05 plus tax; purchase online

What: The Improv Centre’s House Teams step into the spotlight for live performances on Granville Island. Inspire the rising comedy stars with your suggestions and watch them weave theatrical gold during the Sunday evening showcases.

When: March 17 and 24, April 7, 14 and 21, 2024

Time: Doors 6:30 pm, show 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Underground Comedy Club hosts True Enough Comedy, a weekly show with new themes inspired by true events. The lineup of comedians includes comics who have performed at Just For Laughs, on CBC, and more. Hosted by Josh Romyn.

When: Every Wednesday

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Underground Comedy Club — 120 Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $13.95 plus fees; purchase online

What: Zakir Khan is India’s biggest stand-up comic with over 5 million subscribers on YouTube. The “Confused Desi” serves up his thoughts on modern India in an all-Hindi comedy show this month at the Vogue Theatre.

When: March 22 and 23, 2024

Time: Doors 6 pm on Friday and Saturday, plus afternoon matinee on Saturday

Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Viral comedy star Pinky Patel is bringing her signature brand of comedy to Metro Vancouver for two shows this month, and it’s one you’ll want to check out with your “priends.”

Patel describes herself as a PTA mom-turned-creator, comedian, and personality. She began posting comedic videos on social media in October 2020, which soon led to a following of 5.3 million followers on TikTok and over 2 million fans on Facebook and Instagram.

When: March 9 (Vancouver), March 10 (Surrey), 2024

Time: 7:30 pm (Vancouver), 8 pm (Surrey)

Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver; Bell Performing Arts Centre — 6250 144th Street, Surrey

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Underground Comedy Club hosts True Enough Comedy, a weekly show with new themes inspired by true events. The lineup of comedians includes comics who have performed at Just For Laughs, on CBC, and more. Hosted by Josh Romyn.

When: The last Wednesday of every month; next show March 27, 2024

Time: 9 pm

Where: The Naam — 2724 West Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 plus fees, purchase online

What: QueerProv presents pay-what-you-can improv comedy shows every Wednesday at The Junction. Fill your laugh metre with theatre games, long-form laughs, and queer stories told by some of the city’s finest queer performers.

When: Every Wednesday

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Junction — 1138 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Pay what you can, suggested $10; purchase online