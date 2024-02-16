Over 70 of the world’s best mountain films are coming to Vancouver starting next week

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Warmer temperatures are in the spring forecast for Metro Vancouver and beyond, and that means it’s the perfect time to get ready for outdoor adventures!

Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival is here to help with its epic series of events celebrating climbing, snowsports, mountain biking, and more from February 23 to March 3.

Centennial Theatre and Delbrook Community Recreation Centre in North Van and Rio Theatre, Roundhouse Community Centre, and The Cinematheque in Vancouver will host a thrilling lineup of films, presentations and workshops.

Guests will also hear from inspiring guest speakers and thought-provoking filmmakers from around the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIMFF (@thevimff)

There are 70 films to choose from in VIMFF’s 2024 lineup, exploring important themes like the environment, Indigenous voices, mental health, Latin American adventures and more.

The feature films and shorts will also be available for streaming online from February 23 to March 23.

VIMFF is also welcoming some of the world’s leading explorers, athletes, and creatives. Hear their unique experiences, take part in a variety of workshops, and more throughout the festival.

Some of this year’s highlights you won’t want to miss include:

Indigenous Identity in the Outdoors – March 1 at Centennial Theatre

Indigenous Identity in the Outdoors will showcase five short films that celebrate Indigenous reclamation and stewardship. Hear the inspiring journeys of paddling, riding, and running, and then join curator Michele Lobo for a moderated Panel Discussion about community building, personal experiences, and how outdoor recreation has profoundly impacted Indigenous identities.

The Shred Show – March 3 at The Rio Theatre

Get ready for a full night of adventure stories at The Shred Show. The six short films will reveal local legends, extreme objectives, and the universal language of skiing. Guests at the Rio Theatre will also learn the strength and importance of shared outdoor experiences.

Water Sports Night – February 24 at the Roundhouse Community Centre

Dive into fascinating water stories from around the world. Local adventurers and outdoor educators Sanesh Iyer and Nathan Slater will share tales from their 140-day Sea Kayak expedition up the North American Coast. There will also be a selection of thrilling water films from the United States and Germany.

Reducing Risk in Recreation – March 2 at Delbrook Community Recreation Centre

Julie Van de Valk, avid backcountry traveller and search and rescue volunteer with North Shore Rescue will lead a presentation on how to stay safe in the North Shore mountains. Topics covered will include trip planning, equipment preparation, and training. Participants will also learn how to plan for accidents, why group dynamics can help you stay safe while recreating, and what to do in an emergency.

Stories Across Latin America – March 3 at The Cinematheque

Take a trip to Latine America from the comfort of the seats at The Cinematheque. The evening of adventure stories will feature exciting films about climbing, mountain biking, and adaptive skiing. Guests will also learn about an 18,000-km cross-country ride to raise awareness and hope.

When: February 23 to March 3, 2024 (in-person), February 23 to March 23, 2024 (online)

Time: Various times

Where: Centennial Theatre and Delbrook Community Recreation Centre in North Vancouver, and Rio Theatre, Roundhouse Community Centre, and The Cinematheque in Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival