20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: July 17 to 23

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Keep the summer vibes going strong with our list of fun events happening around town. From Honda Celebration of Light to Surrey Fusion Fest, The Cup and more, here are our picks for 20 great things to do this week.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: There will be even more reasons to look to the sky during this year’s Honda Celebration of Light – and that’s before the sun even goes down.

Event organizers have announced that the fan-favourite Pete McLeod and the Red Bull Air Show will return over English Bay for all three nights this summer. That means that you will see jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics on July 22, July 26, and July 29 before the massive fireworks displays.

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 22: Australia, represented by Howard & Sons With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show Wednesday, July 26: Mexico, represented by Grupo Avacon With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show Saturday, July 29: The Philippines, represented by Blue Peacock With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show

Time: 10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine.

10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Location: English Bay, Vancouver

What: Burnaby’s annual Pride event recognizes and celebrates the diversity of the LGBTQIA2S+ community in Burnaby. Enjoy a full afternoon of live performances, activities, and more at Burnaby Civic Square.

When: July 22, 2023

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Where: Burnaby Civic Square – 6100 Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free

What: Surrey Fusion Festival’s 2023 theme of “Dance Around the World” will be on full display at over 50 cultural pavilions and on the eight stages at Holland Park. Explore them all to discover traditions from around the world that bring people together and build bridges between cultures.

When: July 22 and 23, 2023

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: FREE

What: Get your dancing shoes on because Public Disco is throwing a free block party in Downtown Vancouver. The all-ages event features feel-good tunes by ESB, DJ Hector, Kozue, and STAR x DUST. There will also be a pop-up market, food vendors, and licensed bars for your summer fun.

When: July 22, 2023

Time: 3 to 10:30 pm

Where: Bentall Centre’s Neighbourhood Patio and pop-up art gallery – 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Pride in PoCo is organized with the involvement of Port Coquitlam’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Roundtable and local youth. The event will include live music, arts and crafts, food and community displays, and more for the community to enjoy.

When: July 22, 2023

Time: TBA

Where: TBA

Admission: Free

What: Vancouver International Film Festival is presenting Studio Ghibli Forever! Part 2 throughout the spring and summer. The celebration at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre includes seven Studio Ghibli films, including animated masterpieces and cult classics by the Koganei, Tokyo-based company.

Studio Ghibli Forever! is an ongoing series throughout 2023, with additional films being added to the screening lineup later this year.

When: Now until July 17, 2023

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 for students and accessible pricing, $13 for seniors, and $15 for adults. Purchase online

What: An action-packed Thursday awaits Richmond as professional boxing is back with a bang with the Canadian Professional Boxing Council East vs West Title Belt on the line.

Takeover 3: The Next Generation, presented by Empire Boxing Enterprises, is taking place at the River Rock Casino in Richmond. The event will feature professional fighters from Ontario and Alberta fighting against local boxers from Metro Vancouver.

When: July 20, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: River Rock Casino Resort, Richmond, BC

Tickets: Get them online

What: Get your blankets and favourite snacks ready because Evo Summer Cinema Series in Stanley Park is returning this summer. And you can even help pick one of the films to watch under the stars.

Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday until August 22 for Canada’s largest outdoor movies series. You can watch a curated lineup of Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant 40-foot inflatable movie screen.

When: Every Tuesday until August 22.

Time: 8 to 11 pm; screenings begin at dusk

Where: Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach – 8502 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Summertime and the eatin’ is easy, especially with the return of food-fuelled celebrations to New Westminster this summer.

Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, fires back up on Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. Guests will enjoy artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. And it’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations.

When: Every Friday from July 7 to July 21 and August 11 to August 25, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free

What: House of Comedy hosts an interactive comedy game show where the audience tries to figure out which comedian has been provided jokes by the AI Joke Bot. This month’s comics include Janice Bannister, Nic Enright-Morin, Roger Nairn, Parvin Sohal, Tania Taylor, and emcee Erin Jeffery.

When: July 21, 2023

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: The Attic at Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Tickets: $16 plus fees, purchase online

What: Port Moody Rotary Ribfest is officially returning to Metro Vancouver this summer, and foodies are pumped about it.

This event features a lively beer garden, live music, family-friendly events, tented seating, and of course, lots and lots of ribs. Admission is by donation to Rotary Club of Port Moody.

When: July 21 to 23, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Rocky Point Park, Point Moody

Cost: By donation

What: Vancouver’s free outdoor movie series in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, also known as the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery, is set to return this summer.

Every Thursday evening until August 17, the Downtown Van will inflate a large 16-ft inflatable screen for Summer Movie Nights. It’s the perfect urban environment to take in a favourite flick surrounded by the concrete jungle — just be sure to bring your lawn chairs and/or blankets. Food trucks will be on-site during each screening.

When: Every Thursday until August 17, 2023

Time: Activations start at 4 pm, movie starts around 9 pm, depending on when the sun sets.

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: One of Vancouver’s most beloved theatre companies is returning to Sen̓áḵw/Vanier Park this summer with an exciting lineup of shows.

Bard on the Beach’s 34th season includes a British invasion, a vast historical drama, a tale of political intrigue, and an immersive theatre piece drawn from Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

When: Now until September 30, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: White Rock Pride Society is hosting its second annual Pride Family Day at Miramar Plaza. The family-friendly event will feature a vendor market, food carts, a kids zone and live performances throughout the day.

When: July 22, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Mirimar Plaza – 15165 Thrift Avenue, White Rock

Admission: Free

What: Richmond Night Market is back for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. The largest night market in North America draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the 600+ international food items up for order. There is also a ton of unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-foot stage.

When: Fridays to Sundays until October 9, 2023, plus some holiday Mondays

Time: Friday from 7 pm to 12 am; Saturday from 6 pm to 12 am; Sunday from 7 pm to 11 pm (Holiday hours may vary)

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Admission: $8 for general admission, free for children under 7 and seniors over 60.

What: Fan-favourite Maan Farms is back with another event you can’t miss — Bollywood Trivia Night.

Maan Farms is calling all Bollywood fanatics to attend its trivia night on Friday, July 21, and showcase their expertise. From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Maan Farms will cover it all.

When: July 21, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford, BC

Cost: $35, purchase online.

What: Get your chicest hats and flashiest bowties out! The city’s most fashionable festival is back this summer and some huge musical acts are coming to the party.

The Cup is taking over Hastings Racecourse on Saturday, July 22. The day-long event is serving up live entertainment, delicious food, and even a fashion competition with a big cash prize.

When: July 22, 2023

Time: Gates open at noon

Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $55, purchase online.

What: On July 22, 26, and 29, sail off on Prince of Whales’ luxury catamaran, where you can watch the world-famous Honda Celebration of Light fireworks in a lively atmosphere with panoramic views from the Pacific Ocean.

Passengers can enjoy complimentary hot drinks and a delectable assortment of small menu items and delicious catered snacks served by Truffles Fine Foods during the excursion, and locally sourced alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase on board.

When: July 22 (Australia ), July 26 (Mexico), and July 29 (The Philippines)

Time: 7:30 to 10:30 pm

Where: Prince of Whales on Granville Island – 1666 Duranleau St, Vancouver, BC V6H 3S2

Cost: $189 per person plus taxes and fees, purchase online

What: Weaving Cultural Identities is a contemporary textile art exhibit that showcases works from Coast Salish Indigenous weavers and graphic artists as well as from Vancouver’s immigrant Muslim communities.

Themes of multicultural identities and intercultural relations are uncovered in the collaborative exploration of histories. The exhibit also explores uneasy issues of belonging, displacement, diaspora, land, and identity.

When: Now until October 1, 2023 (Closed on Mondays and statutory holidays)

Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), noon to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Museum of Surrey — 17710 56a Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free though donations are appreciated

What: Mouthwatering barbecue, refreshing drinks, and good times are being served at Railtown’s Tailgate Barbecue this summer. Join Chefs Dan Olson and Tyler Day of Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering as they fire up the custom-made 12-foot barbecue barrel for a delicious event on the Boxcar Patio.

Dig into the slow-smoked brisket, pork shoulder, beer-brined chicken and brats, and melt-in-your-mouth Jalapeño Corn Bread. Each guest will also enjoy their choice of two Southern-style sides.

When: July 23 and August 20, 2023

Time: Seatings at 3 and 5 pm

Where: Boxcar Patio – 917 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $35 for Tailgate Plate, $35 for a Vegetarian Plate, $25 for the Cheeseburger or Beyond Meat Burger Plate. Order online

What: Boundary Bay Airshow, presented by the City of Delta and Alpha Aviation, will feature a variety of world-class aviation attractions, including aerobatic teams, a Red Bull racer, and more.

Boundary Bay Airshow was first held 15 years ago and regularly draws massive crowds of over 15,000 to the waterside airport.

When: July 22, 2023

Time: Gates open at 11 am, Airshow starts at noon

Where: Boundary Bay Airport – 7800 Alpha Way, Delta

Admission: Free