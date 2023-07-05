Five exciting night markets to check out in Metro Vancouver this summer

Summer is in full swing and the temperature keeps getting hotter in Vancouver. That means it’s time to plan some fun for the cooler evenings.

Good thing that Night Market season is upon us, which means that you and your friends can check out a number of exciting events around the region.

There’s great shopping to discover and live music and entertainment to enjoy. And let’s not forget the most important thing: all of the delicious food and drinks!

So let’s not delay! Here are five night markets to check out in Metro Vancouver this summer.

What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2023. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks.

The Shipyards Night Market will also be honouring Ingrid Doerr, the founder of the beloved event, this year.

When: Every Friday until September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Richmond Night Market is back for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. The largest night market in North America draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the 600+ international food items up for order. There is also a ton of unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-foot stage.

When: Fridays to Sundays until October 9, 2023, plus some holiday Mondays

Time: Friday from 7 pm to 12 am; Saturday from 6 pm to 12 am; Sunday from 7 pm to 11 pm (Holiday hours may vary)

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Admission: $8 for general admission, free for children under 7 and seniors over 60.

What: Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event, which is expected to feature dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, live entertainment, and more. And admission to the night market is free.

When: Every Friday from July 7 to August 25, 2023

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

What: Summertime and the eatin’ is easy, especially with the return of food-fuelled celebrations to New Westminster this summer.

Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, fires back up on Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. Guests will enjoy artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. And it’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations.

When: Every Friday from July 7 to July 21 and August 11 to August 25, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free

What: Canada’s first and only 100% plant-based night market has a busy summer season ahead, and foodies and shoppers will want to join the fun.

The Vegan Market are food-fuelled parties that invite guests to enjoy a drink while shopping from local businesses, makers, and brands. From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the markets are packed with unique items for all shopping needs.

When: July 13, July 27, August 3, August 17, August 31, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver, plus a location to be announced.

Tickets: Minimum donation of $4 or canned goods, clothing, or pet food. Children are free