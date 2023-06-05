There’s a new Bollywood trivia night and you get butter chicken with entry

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Fan-favourite Maan Farms is back with another event you can’t miss — Bollywood Trivia Night.

Maan Farms is calling all Bollywood fanatics to attend its trivia night on Friday, July 21, and showcase their expertise.

From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Maan Farms will cover it all.

There will be three rounds of intense trivia for you to battle it out with your fellow Bollywood fans. The competition will be fierce so you and your team might want to brush up on your Bollywood knowledge to win one of the three prizes.

Alongside the trivia, each ticket includes a scrumptious meal with either a glass of wine or non-alcoholic strawberry lemonade. There is even a themed specialty cocktail being brewed specifically for you to add to your night.

Tickets are available to book now for $35 for the event taking place at 6:30 pm on Friday, July 21. You can book in groups of up to six, but be quick as seats are limited.

Don’t miss your chance for eternal glory in the Bollywood world.

When: July 21, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford, BC

Cost: $35, purchase online.