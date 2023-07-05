Vancouver's free outdoor Public Disco block party returns this month

Tall Tales: The Quest is Up to You!

Get ready to dance to the music in the sunshine, Vancouver!

Public Disco is throwing an epic Block Party at Bentall Centre’s Neighbourhood Patio pop-up on Saturday, July 22, and the free outdoor event is open to all ages.

The event at Three Bentall Centre Breezeway Plaza features a welcoming atmosphere, a pop-up market and food vendors, and licensed bars. Organizers also promise a showcase of the city’s unique alt-music artists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Public Disco (@public_disco)

“Our mission is to highlight the fun side of Vancouver that exists in the city’s alternative music ecosystem but struggles to make its way out of the underground,” said Public Disco director Nickolas Collinet in a release. “We want to create spaces where you don’t have to be ‘in the know’ to attend. You just have to read about it here or walk by the event happening just steps from Burrard Skytrain Station.”

The first Public Disco event was held in 2017 in Vancouver’s colourful Alley Oop. Since then, the group has hosted events around the city including during the annual mural festival.

Block Party attendees will enjoy a diverse lineup of local DJs, including ESB, DJ Hector, Kozue, and STAR x DUST. A number of licensed bars will also be set up on-site featuring Granville Island Beer, Lonetree Cider, Cabrón Tequila Cocktails, Arlo Boozy Kombucha, and more. So it’s the perfect pre-party for Honda Celebration of Light opening night.

“We curate our events to highlight artists and bring together audiences from different parts of the local music landscape,” added Collinet. “There are so many subgroups even just within the music scene. We want our events to be a hub for everyone that loves to dance.”

When: July 22, 2023

Time: 3 to 10:30 pm

Where: Bentall Centre’s Neighbourhood Patio – 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

With files from Vincent Plana