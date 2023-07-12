EventsSports

Professional boxing is coming to Richmond with Takeover 3 next week

Tanushi Bhatnagar
Jul 12 2023, 8:46 pm
Empire Boxing Enterprises/Submitted

An action-packed Thursday awaits Richmond as professional boxing is back with a bang with the Canadian Professional Boxing Council East vs West Title Belt on the line.

Takeover 3: The Next Generation, presented by Empire Boxing Enterprises, is returning on July 20 after a successful season in March and is taking place at the River Rock Casino in Richmond.

 

View this post on Instagram

The event will feature professional fighters from Ontario and Alberta fighting against local boxers from Metro Vancouver in this East meets West boxing event.

The main event will feature Western Canadian Bridgerweight Title Belt winner Jaye Byard from White Rock against Ontario’s Abokan Bokpe.

“We are looking forward to seeing Jaye Byard battle to unify the Canadian belts and keep them out west,” said Dan Norman, co-founder of Empire Boxing. 

Professional Boxing

Empire Boxing Enterprises/Submitted

The co-main event will see Takeover 2 winner Rhett Gibbons from Vancouver compete for a hat trick as he fights against Toronto’s Daniel Roach in a Middleweight match.

Moreover, Burnaby-favourite Artem “The Butcher” Lypko will also step into the ring for a face-off with Ontario’s Javon “The Lion” Blackstock in a Super Middleweight match.

I have my eye on the Artem Lypko and Rhett Gibbons matchups to see if they both can keep their winning streaks alive,” said director Jana Finkbiner. 

Other fights at the event include Lev Jackson vs Luis Prieto in a Lightweight match-up and a rematch between River “The Fox” Tucker and Deyra Correa in a Junior Featherweight match-up.

Empire Boxing Enterprises/Submitted

After hosting its last three events at the Burnaby Grand Ville Casino, Empire Boxing Promotions has decided to shift its location to the River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond. 

Matt Hoffar from Empire Boxing said that the resort “provides a larger venue to accommodate our growing fan base.” 

The tickets to the event are now on sale and you can get them online here.

Takeover 3: The Next Generation 

When: July 20, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: River Rock Casino Resort, Richmond, BC
Tickets: Get them online

Tanushi BhatnagarTanushi Bhatnagar
