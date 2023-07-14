Whitecaps host Mexican club to begin "World Cup-style" tournament next week

Local soccer fans will get a rare chance to see the Vancouver Whitecaps take on a team from Mexico’s top league next week.

Club Leon, the reigning CONCACAF Champions League title holders, will play the Whitecaps at BC Place on Friday, July 21. It’s the first match for both clubs in the Leagues Cup, a “World Cup-style” tournament that runs until August 19.

The 47-club tournament features every team from MLS and Liga MX. The champions from both leagues earn an automatic spot in the knockout round, while the remaining 45 clubs are divided into 15 groups of three.

The Whitecaps have been grouped with Club Leon and the LA Galaxy, and need to finish in one of the top two spots to get to the Round of 32 knockout stage, which begins August 2.

Vancouver’s second and final match of the preliminary round takes place Saturday, July 29 on the road against the Galaxy.

The top three teams in this tournament will qualify for the 2024 CONCACAF Champions League.

77 matches. 47 clubs. Four weeks. Three countries. Two leagues. One champion. 🏆 ‘Caps will kick off their 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩-𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 @LeaguesCup match at 7:30pm PT against Concacaf Champions League semifinalists @clubleonfc on Friday, July 21 at @BCPlace 🏟#VWFC | #LeaguesCup2023 — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) April 27, 2023

Expect plenty of penalty shootouts to occur during group-stage play, as ties are not permitted in this tournament. Three points will be awarded for regulation wins, while shootout wins are worth only two points. Teams that lose in penalties will earn one point.

The Whitecaps are currently in a playoff spot in the Western Conference with a 7-7-7 record. Tomorrow’s home game against the Galaxy is their final regular season match before all of Major League Soccer pauses for the Leagues Cup for the next month.