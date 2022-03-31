More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in April

Left: Party for the Planet (City of Surrey), Right: Courtesy of The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

April has arrived and the new month is filled with events that you’ll definitely want to check out around Vancouver!

To get you ready for fun, here is our rundown of 45 events to check out this month. Party for the Planet, HSBC Canada 7s, and more.

Things to do in April

What: The City of Surrey is set to host the 11th annual Party for the Planet at Surrey Civic Plaza, presented by TD, on Saturday, April 30. As in past years, Party for the Planet will be packed full of entertainment and activities for the whole family. The best part is that it’s free to attend and just steps from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station.

When: April 30, 2022

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Guests are invited to explore a “typical” Sikh-Punjabi home to discover the importance of a physical place and its spiritual role. The semi-guided immersive experience features a series of rooms and prompts curated and produced by local artists. A virtual version of True Home will be also offered.

When: April 8 to 10, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and at Hubcast Studios – Surrey 8240 188th Street, Surrey

Cost: By Donation

What: FlyOver Canada at the Canada Place pier in downtown Vancouver is transporting guests to Iceland in its latest immersive flight ride. Passengers will soar over majestic landscapes in the state-of-the-art ride experience. There will also be a pre-show that showcases Iceland’s landscapes, history, and legends.

When: Now until April 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: Canada’s first-ever Filipino Restaurant Month kicks off in April. Select Filipino restaurants in Vancouver will offer prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.

This project will be jointly executed by the Philippine Department of Tourism, Philippine Embassy in Ottawa, and the Philippine Consulates General in Vancouver, Toronto, and Calgary. Filipino Restaurant Month highlights Filipino eats, ingredients, chefs, and restaurants throughout the country.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Stargazer: An Immersive Universe at Tsawwassen Mills is a world-premiere exhibition that gives guests a new visual and sensory perspective of our universe. Live out all your astronaut dreams inside of the immersive room with a 270-degree wall- and floor-projected video and symphonic sound. You’ll also get up close to scale replicas of historic rockets, space stations, and satellites.

Don’t forget to check out an outstanding recreation of the Apollo Lunar Module before strapping on the VR goggles to go on the “Apollo 11 Quest.” Stargazer will also feature the Space to Spoon exhibit from the Canadian Space Center and the Ingenium Centre. The hands-on interactive zone will reveal how space technology helps Canadian farmers and aids sustainable agriculture.

When: April 13 to August 31, 2022

Times: Mondays to Thursdays from 10 am to 5 pm (last entry), Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm (last entry), Sundays & holidays from 11 am to 5 pm (last entry)

Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall (Entrance #3 by Restaurant Row)

Tickets: Online

What: Photographer, author, and book designer Josie Iselin aims to broaden the ideas of seaweed as both taxonomer’s and artist’s muse. The exhibit at Beaty Biodiversity Museum features luminous scans of seaweeds in combination with lithographs that are directly tied to the naming of the algae.

When: Now until April 24, 2022 (Closed Mondays and Stat Holidays)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Beaty Biodiversity Museum – 2212 Main Mall, Vancouver

Admission: $10-$14 for non-members, free for UBC Students, faculty + staff (with UBCcard) and children 4 years and under. Purchase online

What: Rogers Hometown Hockey is coming to the Foot of Lonsdale for a massive hockey celebration from April 23 to 25, and all of the events are free to check out. Bring the family to the Street Festival on Saturday and Sunday for live entertainment, meet-and-greet with NHL alumni, hockey-themed activities, and more.

On Monday, start the new week by watching a live national NHL broadcast of Philadelphia Flyers vs Chicago Blackhawks at the Foot of Lonsdale from 4 to 8 pm, hosted live by Canadian broadcast legends Ron MacLean and Tara Slone

When: April 23 to 25, 2022

Time: 12 to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 4 to 8 pm (Monday)

Where: East 1st Street between Lonsdale and St Georges Avenue, North Vancouver (Saturday and Sunday), The Foot of Lonsdale – 229 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver (Monday)

Cost: Free

What: The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is throwing a major event to kick off its spring season: Food Truck Wars. Set to span over three delicious days, the event will offer patrons access to a whopping 40 different trucks over the duration of the fest.

Trophies and prizes will be awarded to various food trucks based on categories like Between the Buns, Best Meat Sweats, Sweets, International/Fusion, Classic, and Plant-Based. Folks can also enjoy live music and entertainment, “site-wide beer and wine,” and much more.

When: April 8 to 10, 2022

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Cloverdale Exhibition Grounds — 6050 176th Street, Surrey (in front of the Agriplex).

Admission: Free

What: A picnic of princesses is convening at an area of North Burnaby covered in pink petals to compliment the event’s cherry blossom theme on April 9. The fluffy, frilly, and fabulous crowd will gather to drink tea and take photos at 11 am.

The organizer, Eleni Chountalos, drummed up excitement for the first event through TikTok, showing some of the outfits she and her friends were excited to wear to the picnic before the gathering.

When: April 9, 2022

Time: 11 am

Where: 1899 Rosser Avenue, Burnaby

What: The Richmond Night Market is gearing up to officially open for its 2022 season next month. The event, which notes that it’s the largest night market in North America, has recently opened its vendor registration. This event normally draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-ft entertainment stage.

When: Opening on April 29, 2022

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

What: Enjoy some quality time with the family at this quaint farm, which is home to a plethora of adorable animals, including sheep and donkeys. There are approximately 200 domestic farm animals and birds to meet at Maplewood Farm, plus you can bring your own fresh fruits and veggies to feed the bunnies. It’s a great kid-friendly activity that is open year-round rain or shine.

When: Daily until October

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Address: 405 Seymour River Place, North Vancouver

Cost: $5.30-$9, reservation required. Purchase online

What: This SHBC event is an opportunity to tour a local gurdwara and discover the significance that it has for members of the Sikh faith. SHBC representatives will guide visitors through the experience and answer any questions that might arise. Guests are invited to take part in langar, a free communal meal, during the event. Then they can explore the Shastar exhibit to learn about the historic Sikh artifacts.

When: April 30, 2022

Time: 3:30 to 5 pm

Where: Gurdwara Sahib Sukh Sagar – 347 Wood Street, New Westminster

Cost: By Donation

What: Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will immerse themselves in this fantasy world by playing croquet with flamingos, painting roses red, and devouring “Eat Me” cake!

Things will get as “curiouser and curiouser” as you’ll create your own Alice in Wonderland-inspired cocktails after solving riddles and challenges from quirky characters like the Mad Hatter.

When: Now until April 24, 2022

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online

What: Chinatown Storytelling Centre is one of the flagship projects of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation. Visitors can explore stations that wrap around the walls that unravel the stories through photos, artifacts, and descriptive panels in English and Chinese. Each station also comes with large touch screens that enable visitors to learn through audio and visual mediums.

Other highlights include a room replicating the 1906-opened Chinatown photography studio of Yucho Chow, a Chinese-inspired pagoda phone booth, and a theatre space within the centre of the gallery that projects Chinese Canadian voices and their stories.

When: Thursday to Monday (closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 168 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: $8-$12.50. Free for members and children 11 years old and younger. Reserve tickets online

What: H Tasting Lounge’s seasonally-themed patio has transformed the heated Alpine-inspired domes into garden oases, complete with jewel-toned florals, lush greenery, and plenty of comfy cushions.

Guests are invited to step into the domes at The Westin Bayshore and enjoy fresh, new menu items and beverages inspired by the garden theme.

When: Now until May 8, 2022

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Online

What: You don’t have to be an Olympian to ride like one in Whistler. Try your hand at passenger bobsleigh and public skeleton rides at the Whistler Sliding Centre.

You can slide in a four-person bobsleigh driven by a trained pilot through 10 corners of the track at speeds of up to 125 km/hr. For public skeleton, guests can whip through the track’s final six corners, reaching speeds of up to 100 km/hr on their own individual skeleton sled. Participants have to be at least 16 years old. No experience is required.

When: Various dates until April 17, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 4910 Glacier Lane, Whistler

Cost: Each ride is $199 per person, with all proceeds going to support sliding sports and athletes who train at the non-profit organization. Book online.

Cheer on the home teams

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season with two exciting home games in April. Catch them in action against Sporting Kansas City on April 2 and Portland Timbers on April 9.

When: April 2 and 9, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Canucks wrap up the NHL regular season at Rogers Arena in April, with home games including the San Jose Sharks on April 9, Ottawa Senators on April 19, and Seattle Kraken on April 26.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Giants’ CHL regular season wraps up in April at the Langley Events Centre. Cheer them on as they face off with the Spokane Chiefs on April 2 and 3, Seattle Thunderbirds on April 13, Kelowna Rockets on April 15, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks wrap up their inaugural AHL regular season in April with games against Laval Rocket on April 2 and 3, San Diego Gulls on April 8 and 9, and Bakersfield Condors on April 26.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Take me out to the ballgame! Vancouver Canadians, now playing at a High-A Level, are back at Nat Bailey Stadium for the first time in nearly 3 years. The Toronto Blue Jays affiliates have a number of games to check out in April, including a series against the Eugene Emeralds from April 19 to 24.

When: April 19 to 24

Time: 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), 1:05 pm (Friday to Sunday)

Where: Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Warriors finish their regular National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena with matchups against the Albany Firewolves on April 2, Calgary Roughnecks on April 16, and San Diego Seals on April 30.

When: Various dates

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: BC’s largest international sporting event – along with an ultimate costume party – is back in Vancouver. The tournament features dozens of 14-minute matches with two days of action-packed rugby. All core teams are slated to return this year including Team Canada, Fiji, South Africa, Australia, the All Blacks, and more. Traditionally, fans dress in their “fanciest” attire in anything from cowboy boots to a beaver onesie.

When: April 16 and 17, 2022

Time: Doors open at 8:30 am. First game kicks off at 9 am. In-and-out privileges until 3 pm. Saturday’s last game begins at 6:33 pm. Sunday’s last game begins at 5:58 pm.

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets start at $75 via canadasevens.com. Ticket options include GA, Reserved Seats, and Premium. Single-day tickets and tournament passes are available.

Happy Easter

What: The Stanley Park Railway Easter Train is happening over the long weekend from April 15 to 18 this spring. You and the whole family can hop aboard the train for an egg-citing journey through the woods where you’ll find plenty of Easter surprises and goodies await.

Enjoy a special Easter soundtrack while you keep an eye out for any hidden eggs or bunnies in the forest. After the train ride, kids can meet the Easter Bunny and explore the Bunny Burrow Maze.

When: April 15 to 18, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Stanley Park Train, Pipeline Road, Stanley Park, access via West Georgia Street park entrance

Cost: $7 for everyone aged 3+, purchase tickets online

What: This annual family-friendly weekend at Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site features crafts, storytime, games, and the popular Easter Salmon Scavenger Hunt. Activities are suitable for children ages 2 to 6 years old, including the Easter Salmon “Egg” Hunt that happens every 30 minutes, beginning at 11 am and ending at 4:30 pm.

When: April 15 to 18, 2022

Time: 10:45 am to 3:30 pm

Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site – 12138 4th Avenue, Richmond

Cost: $5 for children 2-10 years old, $10 for adults 18 years and over as well as seniors. Free for youth 11-17 years old and children under 2 years as well as Society Members and Discovery Pass holders.

What: Rabbitats Easter BunnyFest is a great way to visit rabbits in real life and learn about the cotton-tailed cuties. At the two-day festival, you’ll get a chance to join in the Meet & Treat, where you can watch the rabbits or join them in their enclosure to feed them treats.

This year, there will be a market with crafts and goodies including places for kids to make crafts, get their faces painted, play games, and win prizes.

When: Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Lavenderland, 8460 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Tickets: Minimum $5 donation at the door or online

What: Runners will be hopping around Jericho Beach Park on April 16 for the return of the yearly Big Easter Run. The seventh annual fun run on Saturday, April 16, promises to be a fun day for the whole family and is also a fundraiser for KidSport BC.

Little ones taking part in the 1 to 3 km event are also invited to take part in an egg hunt at 1 pm. And to complete the festive atmosphere, the Big Bunny Run will feature a live DJ, prize giveaways, vendors, and more.

When: April 16, 2022

Time: 11:30 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Jericho Beach Park, – 3941 Point Grey Road, Vancouver

Registration: Online

What: Taves Family Farms is back with its adults-only egg hunt on two nights in April. Guests can hang out with the farm animals and celebrate with food, drinks, cider flights, hayrides, live music, and a group Easter egg hunt.

You have to be over 19 to join in and your ticket comes with a ton of perks. And it’s BYOB: bring your own basket. The Easter egg hunt starts at 7:45 pm so you will want to bring a flashlight.

When: April 8 and April 9, 2022

Time: 5:30 pm to 8:45 pm

Where: Taves Family Farms, 333 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Starting at $69.95, available online

What: Vancouver Rabbit Rescue and Advocacy host an event for people who want to learn about adopting rabbits as house pets. Founder Olga Betts will answer questions, plus there will be rabbits for attendees to meet, an agility training demo, snacks and drinks, and more.

When: April 24, 2022

Time: 12 to 4 pm

Where: Outdoor location to be announced

Cost: Free though donations are encouraged. Register by emailing [email protected]

Enjoy the arts

What: Some of Vancouver’s top comedy talents team up for a special comedy fundraiser for Ukraine. Performers include Charlie Demers, Peter Kelamis, Jane Stanton, Justin Nichol, Kevin Banner, Sam Tonning, Yumi Nagashima, and David and Ken. All profits will be donated to Rose Charities Ukraine Emergency Fund, directly helping children and families affected by the crisis.

When: April 9, 2022

Time: 6 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $25, purchase online

What: Cirque’s Alegría focuses on a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king and now struggles with an old order and a new movement that yearns for hope and renewal. The performances will take place at the Big Top at Concord Pacific Place.

Viewers can expect jaw-dropping acrobatics, stunning costumes, colourful backdrops, and an enchanting soundtrack.

When: Now until June 5, 2022

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $65, purchase online.

What: In Wonderland takes viewers at Gateway Theatre on a magical adventure into Lewis Carroll’s books Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass. The BC premiere is a contemporary retelling by Anna Cummer and directed by Haysam Kadri.

When: Various dates from April 7 to 16, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Gateway Theatre – 6500 Gilbert Road, Richmond

Cost: starting from $29, purchase online

What: New York-born, Montreal-raised singer, songwriter, and composer Rufus Wainwright has collaborated with Elton John, Robbie Williams, Billy Joel, and Mark Ronson, to name a few megastars. He is slated to perform live at the Chan Centre for Performing Arts on Tuesday, April 26 as part of his Unfollow the Rules Tour.

When: April 26, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Chan Centre for Performing Arts — 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $64.75, available via tickets.ubc.ca

What: Global Pandemic by Michelle Leone Huisman will be showcased at The Dal Schindell Gallery until April 10. The exhibit features a collection of fine art photography centred around discarded cloth and medical masks collected by the artist.

Global Pandemic’s artworks are named after children’s nursery rhymes and games and combine the ubiquitous masks with backdrops of natural beauty.

When: Now until April 10, 2022

Time: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday), 12 to 4 pm (Saturdays). Closed Sundays

Where: The Dal Schindell – 5800 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Dave Chappelle is an award-winning American comedian, screenwriter, television and film producer, and actor. He was the 2019 recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and has earned over 30 nominations and awards for television and film projects.

When: April 22 and 23, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: FEMME! is a variety show that explores the glamourous, hilarious, and varied world of feminine expression. The show presented by Miss Marie will feature a wide range of Vancouver talent, including dancers, drag performers, and comedians.

When: April 30, 2022

Time: Doors and cocktails at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: Red Gate Revue Stage – 1601 Johnston Street, Granville Island, Vancouver

Cost: Early bird $35 (ends April 7), Tickets $40 to $55 plus fees. Purchase online

Per Diem: The Gerd Metzdorff Collection What: Griffin Art Projects, a non-profit art residency and gallery in North Vancouver, presents Per Diem: The Gerd Metzdorff Collection. The collection was assembled over a period of more than 30 years and features drawings, paintings, photography, installations, and sculptures. Artists included in Per Diem include Linda Benglis, Andy Warhol, Cindy Sherman, Donald Judd, and more. When: Fridays to Sundays until May 8, 2022

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Griffin Art Projects – 1174 Welch Street, North Vancouver

Admission: Free, advance registration required How The World Began What: How The World Began by Catherine Trieschmann tells the story of Susan Pierce, a high school teacher who gets into a conflict about an offhand comment to a student. Soon Susan and the larger community of Plainview find themselves divided and separated by their beliefs. Featuring Ron Reed, Meghan Gardiner, and Evan Rein, and directed by Sarah Rodgers. When: Now until April 16, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Pacific Theatre – 1440 West 12th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $15, purchase online ’da Kink In My Hair What: Arts Club Theatre presents a musical celebration of women of colour. Head to Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage to hear eight women share their life stories. A joyful, honest, and humourous look at the challenges and triumphs in the lives of contemporary black women. When: Various dates from April 14 to May 15, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $35, purchase online Vancouver Opera’s H.M.S. Pinafore What: Vancouver Opera presents Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic H.M.S. Pinafore, a comedic tale about forbidden love across class divides and shenanigans that happen on the high seas. Enjoy powerful renditions of songs like “I am the Captain of the Pinafore,” “Little Buttercup,” and more. When: April 30, May 5, 7, and 8, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (April 30, May 5 and 7), 2 pm (May 8)

Where: Chan Centre for Performing Arts — 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online Slipknot What: Legendary heavy metal band Slipknot takes over Rogers Arena with the Knotfest Roadshow 2022 tour. Featuring special guests In This Moment and Jinjer. When: April 17, 2022

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

What: Visitors will find over 70 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until April 23, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Location: 50 E 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Location: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods.

When: Every Sunday until April

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Road, Port Moody

What: Find more than 40 vendors and food trucks at this market that focuses on environmentally sustainable food production.

When: Thursdays from March 31 to November 3, 2022

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: Tipperary Park next to New West City Hall – 315 Queens Avenue, New Westminster