“When I used to read fairy tales, I fancied that kind of thing never happened, and now here I am in the middle of one!”

This is a quote said by the titular Alice in Alice in Wonderland, and soon you can find yourself in the middle of a fairy-tale-like experience.

Coming to a secret location in East Vancouver on March 9 is a topsy-turvy adventure that you definitely don’t want to miss: The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience.

The immersive experience is brought to us by the organizers behind Wizard’s Den and Tinseltown Christmas pop-up bars as well as the upcoming G0-Karts On Ice and Bikes on Ice.

Allow things to get as “curious and curiouser” as you’d like by creating your own Alice in Wonderland-inspired cocktails.

Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will also be able to immerse themselves in this fantasy world by playing croquet with flamingos, painting roses red, and devouring “Eat Me” cake!

After arriving in Wonderland, Alice was forced to solve riddles and challenges from quirky characters like the Mad Hatter, and you will have to do the same here. Correct answers throughout the night will allow you to unlock all of the ingredients you’ll need to create your two enchanted teapot cocktails.

This entire charming experience will take about 90 minutes.

This will be a tea party to remember, so practice your best mischievous Cheshire Cat grin and join the adventure.

The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

When: March 9 to mid-April, 2022

Where: Secret Location on East 33rd, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online

With files from Hogan Short