8 Metro Vancouver restaurants participating in Filipino Restaurant Month

Mar 22 2022, 6:56 pm
8 Metro Vancouver restaurants participating in Filipino Restaurant Month
Filipino Restaurant Month is just one week away!

When the Philippine Department of Tourism and the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary announced that Canada would be getting its first-ever Filipino Restaurant Month, people were excited.

For the entire month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, and beyond will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.

That list of participating restaurants was just announced, and we can’t wait to eat, drink, and celebrate the food of the Philippines.

 

From April 1 to 30, eight different Filipino restaurants will be available for diners to discover and try in and around Vancouver.

Folks can look forward to heading to the following participating eateries during this year’s festival.

Vancouver

Surrey

Richmond

New Westminster

Delta 

With files from Hogan Short

