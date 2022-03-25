It may seem like something from a land far, far away, but it happened right here in Vancouver: A picnic of princesses convened on English Bay in March to celebrate feeling like royalty — and they’re doing it again in April.

This time, they’re going to an area of North Burnaby covered in pink petals to compliment the event’s cherry blossom theme on April 9.

The fluffy, frilly, and fabulous crowd will gather to drink tea and take photos at 11 am.

“We’ll be having a picnic on the grass and taking pics under the cherry blossoms,” reads the caption on a video the organizer posted to Tiktok on March 22.

“It gets busy quick, so better to come early!”

The organizer, Eleni, drummed up excitement for the first event through Tiktok, showing some of the outfits she and her friends were excited to wear to the picnic before the gathering.

She is a serious fashion aficionado and has been dressing herself up in luxurious dresses far before meeting up with other princesses in Vancouver.

If you want to go, stick the pedal to the metal and get a pink outfit ready pronto!

The monochromatic dress code isn’t strict — as you can see from videos of what local “royalty” wore last time around — but if you want to dress on-theme, you’ll need something pretty in pink.

Anyone who wants to channel their inner princess is welcome to come to the next picnic. Bring snacks and prepare for the most photogenic meal ever.

Daily Hive Vancouver did not receive a response from organizers after requesting an interview.

Princess Picnic

Date: April 9 at 11 am

Address: 1899 Rosser Avenue, Burnaby

