Legend Tori Amos announces Vancouver show on Ocean to Ocean tour

Looking for your next show, Vancouver? Well, search no further, as Tori Amos is on her way over to debut her newest project, Ocean to Ocean. The feminist pioneer is touring her pandemic-produced album across North America and the UK and will be visiting the West Coast at The Centre For Performing Arts on June 8, 2022.

​​Tori Amos has been one of the music industry’s most enduring and ingenious artists since her debut album, Little Earthquakes, released in 1992. She’s an artist with seemingly little fear and a cool, collected attitude of rebellion. From her depiction of sexual assault in Me and a Gun to her album Scarlet’s Walk to her decidedly feminist stage musical The Light Princess in 2013 — her work has never been shy, entangling the personal with the political.

And now she’s hungry to be out of lockdown and back where she belongs — on tour. As Amos has been playing live since she was 13 years old, her songs are written through travelling and observation. Hence why the pandemic spurred a time of personal crisis for the artist.

Stuck in Cornwall, she hit a place of personal crisis familiar to anyone who suffered during the third UK lockdown. But that crisis resulted in Ocean to Ocean, Amos’ most raw and personal work in years.

Ocean to Ocean is an album bursting with warmth and connection that takes its roots in the sound of Amos’ earliest songwriting. It was the low emotional state of lockdown that forced her introspection.

Conceived from the dark experience, Amos says this album is about loss, and how to cope with it. “Thankfully when you’ve lived long enough, you can recognize you’re not feeling like the mom you want to be, the wife you want to be, the artist you want to be,” she says. “I realized that to shift this, you have to write from the place where you are. I was in my own private hell, so I told myself, then that’s where you write from — you’ve done it before.”

The album has a deep sense of empathy, as Amos nods to her loved ones’ own feelings of isolation in various tracks — recognizing the different pains we’ve all felt in these past two years. It’s a project that was created amongst limited surroundings, yet it’s stylishly rich — full of upbeat tango-like-tunes that seamlessly mix with heart-throbbing, emotional ballads.

Don’t miss the icon’s trip across the pond. Tori Amos will be also be visiting Toronto on her Ocean to Ocean tour, hitting Meridian Hall on May 19, 2022.

When: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Centre For Performing Arts — 777 Homer St, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $60.50 — Available via Ticketmaster