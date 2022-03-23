BC's largest Earth Day party returns to Surrey next month

Get ready to celebrate BC’s largest Earth Day party in Metro Vancouver!

The City of Surrey is set to host the 11th annual Party for the Planet at Surrey Civic Plaza, presented by TD, on Saturday, April 30. Happening about one week after Earth Day, this year’s return to an in-person event is going to be better than ever.

As in past years, Party for the Planet will be packed full of entertainment and activities for the whole family. The best part is that it’s free to attend and just steps from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station.

Make sure you arrive early as 1,000 complimentary plants will be offered to attendees at 2 pm after the opening ceremonies. The popular Surrey Parks plant sale has been expanded, so you can take a new green friend home with you.

Party for the Planet is presenting a full day of live, local entertainment on the TD Main Stage, a dance battle on the new Plaza Stage, Indigenous performers, and an acoustic concert series.

There’s something for everyone to enjoy, including Indo-Folk music artist Ranj Singh, the Surrey City Orchestra, Urban Safari Rescue, Andy the Musical Scientist, and pop singer-songwriter Jenny Banai. A full lineup will be announced online soon.

The party on University Drive will feature family-friendly activities in the Live Green World. Shop in the sustainable and Indigenous marketplace, visit the Surrey Parks display, check out the Environmental Extravaganza, and more.

New to the Live Green World this year is an educational speaker series where guests can learn about City initiatives and daily practices to live sustainably. Visitors are also invited to bring second-hand clothing to the clothing swap inside Surrey City Hall where they’ll also learn about textile waste.

Work up a sweat by tackling the rock-climbing wall and sports activations from Sport Surrey at Party for the Planet. Then refuel with a visit to on-site plant-based food trucks Chickpea and Dirty Vegan.

“It is more important than ever to learn about environmentalism and how we can work together to create a more sustainable future,” said Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum in a release. “Party for the Planet is one of our most popular events for families, and this year’s event will feature a variety of fun, environmental activities and live entertainment. I personally invite you to join us as we celebrate in-person on April 30.”

“More than a celebration, Party for the Planet is where attendees can meet with experts to learn about how they can help to create a more vibrant and sustainable world,” added Chris Sirovyak, TD District Vice President for Surrey. “TD is thrilled to be Party for the Planet’s presenting sponsor. We look forward to bringing people from right across the Lower Mainland together for what is sure to be one of the most memorable Earth Day celebrations in the City of Surrey’s history.”

All event activities will follow health and safety guidelines as outlined by the Provincial Health Officer, Worksafe BC, Fraser Health and appropriate industry associations.

Visit Party for the Planet for more information and to see the full event schedule.

When: April 30, 2022

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

#P4TP