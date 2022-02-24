Don’t put the skates away just yet! One of our favourite Metro Vancouver outdoor rinks has extended its season until spring break.

The City of North Vancouver announced today that the Shipyards Skate Plaza season will remain open until March 28.

Skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. And fun can be had no matter the weather, as the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof.

Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free. Figure skating and hockey are not permitted at the rink. "As a mother of four children I know how important it is that fun, active, and affordable activities be accessible for families," said North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan in a release. "The past two years have been challenging for all of us, especially children. But brighter days are ahead. "Ensuring that programming and activities are in place over Spring Break supports the health, well-being, and resiliency of children and families while creating a vibrant community for all to enjoy." The City of North Vancouver also announced that, in accordance with provincial health guidelines, masks are no longer mandatory on the ice and the 50% capacity limit has been lifted.

When: Daily until March 28, 2022

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: Free, skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

With files from Vincent Plana and Kenneth Chan