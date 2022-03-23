Musician and composer Rufus Wainwright announces Vancouver concert

Vancouver’s concert scene is back in motion as the city gears up to host a plethora of incredible artists — among them is the New York-born, Montreal-raised singer, songwriter, and composer Rufus Wainwright.

The artist who, by the way, has collaborated with Elton John, Robbie Williams, Billy Joel, and Mark Ronson, to name a few megastars, is slated to perform live at the Chan Centre for Performing Arts on Tuesday, April 26.

Wainwright’s Vancouver show is taking place as part of his Unfollow the Rules Tour, which will see him perform concerts across the country, kicking off on the West Coast with a solo show in Regina on April 13 and culminating with a Montreal concert on May 21.

The announcement of Wainwright’s North American tour comes hot on the heels of his successful UK band tour. Here in Vancouver, the musician will be taking to the stage with his all-new band to support his Grammy- and Juno-nominated 2020 pop album, Unfollow the Rules.

Joining the artist on stage will be LA musician Brian Green on guitar, backing vocals, and as music director; Alan Hampton on backing vocals, bass, guitar, and ukulele; and Jacob Mann on backing vocals, piano, and keyboard.

Fans can expect to hear a setlist brimming with classics by Wainwright in concert, in addition to tracks from his latest and ninth studio album, such as “Trouble in Paradise,” “Romantical Man,” “Damsel in Distress,” “Alone Time,” “Peaceful Afternoon,” and “Only the People that Love.”

“A lot of my musical references have European roots. I consider Unfollow the Rules my first fully mature album; it is like a bookend to the beginning of my career,” said Wainwright in a press release. “Experiencing music together gives me hope and confidence that we will rise above the isolating and heartbreaking experience of the past two years collectively.”

He added, “I am excited to tour North America and particularly my home country of Canada with Unfollow the Rules. I have always felt very much at home artistically there and my husband and I actually have a home in Berlin so I get to spend some time there and even play his hometown.”

Since singer-songwriter Wainwright is renowned for his energetic live performances, concert attendees can anticipate a captivating show in Vancouver. Tickets to the all-ages event are on sale now via tickets.ubc.ca, starting at $64.75.

When: Tuesday, April 26

Time: 8 pm

Where: Chan Centre for Performing Arts — 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $64.75 — Available via tickets.ubc.ca