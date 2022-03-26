An Easter rabbit festival is hopping into Metro Vancouver soon

The most adorable animal of the spring season is set to have an entire festival dedicated to it in Vancouver soon.

The Rabbitats Easter BunnyFest is coming in Richmond this April and it’s a great way to visit with rabbits in real life and learn about the cotton-tailed cuties.

At the two-day festival, you’ll get a chance to join in the Meet & Treat, where you can watch the rabbits or join them in their enclosure to feed them treats.

This year, here will be a market with crafts and goodies including places for kids to make crafts, get their face painted, play games, and win prizes.

All the proceeds to the event will go to the Rabbitats Rescue Society, a volunteer-run charity that helps rescue feral and abandoned rabbits by providing vet car, finding them homes, and building sanctuaries for them.

The event helps people connect with rabbits at a time where it seems like fun to get a pet rabbit.

Sadly, the organization says that “unwanted Easter bunnies are the most prolific cause of the massive overrun of abandoned rabbits in the Lower Mainland, an issue that has rescue and control agencies stretched way beyond their limits.”

There are few places that can accommodate abandoned bunnies, and those that are released into the wild have a tough life. They can get hit by cars, attacked by predators, give birth every 31 days, and tend to survive for less than a year.

So this Easter, you can spend some time with plenty of fluffy rabbits and even learn how to ethically foster and adopt them.

Where: Lavenderland, 8460 Steveston Highway, Richmond

When: Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Tickets: Minimum $5 donation at the door or online