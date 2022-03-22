EventsSpring

The Stanley Park Easter Train is finally back this spring

Mar 22 2022, 4:57 pm
The Stanley Park Easter Train is finally back this spring
The Easter Bunny is returning to Stanely Park at last!

The Stanley Park Railway Easter Train is happening over the long weekend from April 15 to 18 this spring.

You and the whole family can hop aboard the train for an egg-citing journey through the woods where you’ll find plenty of Easter surprises and goodies await.

They’ll be blasting a special Easter soundtrack while you keep an eye out for any hidden eggs or bunnies in the forest.

Organizers said on social media that while this year’s event is scaled back from previous years, including no egg hunt, there’s still plenty to do.

After the train ride, kids can meet the Easter Bunny and explore the Bunny Burrow Maze.

Nearby, the Bunny Hop Café will be serving up burgers, hot dogs, and fries, plus you can get popcorn from the little Cob House once more.

There’s also a small fleet of food trucks set to be onsite, including Insomniac’s Coffee, The Praguery, and The Tornado Truck.

From morning coffee and Chimney Cakes to mac and cheese bites, it’ll be a tasty weekend.

Tickets are set to go on sale soon, so if you’re looking for a bit of family fun on the Easter long weekend, you’ll want to get yours fast.

Stanley Park Railway Easter Train 2022

When: April 15 to 18 from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: Stanley Park Train, Pipeline Road, Stanley Park, access via West Georgia Street park entrance
Price: $7 for everyone aged 3+
Tickets: On sale online soon, check the website for more details.

