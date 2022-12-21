Music Mania: 15 epic Vancouver concerts to look forward to in 2023

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The new year is just around the corner, and we’re already getting our vocal cords warmed up to sing along with our favourite musical acts!

Some of music’s biggest stars are coming to Vancouver in 2023, with huge stadium tours, geeky symphony performances, and more.

Here are 15 epic concerts to look forward to next year, including Shania Twain, Ed Sheeran, and Blink-182!

What: The legendary Shania Twain is coming on over to Rogers Arena with two shows in May as well as a third show in November. Twain’s Queen of Me Tour will feature special guest Lindsay Ell.

Twain has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and her 1997 album Come On Over has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. It’s not only the best-selling country album of all time but also the best-selling studio album by a female artist in any genre.

When: May 2 and 3, November 14, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Dermot Kennedy is set to embark on a massive North American tour in 2023 — and he’s kicking it off in Vancouver. The Irish singer-songwriter will perform at Rogers Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, before making stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and other cities throughout the US.

To date, he has amassed nearly four billion streams across platforms and has become a platinum-selling artist in over 12 countries.

When: May 6, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $61 — Available via Ticketmaster

What: Music from the original Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z series will be performed by a full orchestra, while storylines from both TV shows will be played in HD on a giant screen.

Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure is created and produced by Overlook Events, and the concert originally debuted in Paris in 2018 as part of the 30th anniversary of the series in Europe. Attendees at the Orpheum will hear a 60-piece orchestra, live vocals, and music from Japanese composer Shunsuke Kikuchi.

When: August 25, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Ed Sheeran is bringing his popular + – = ÷ x Tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour) to BC Place on Saturday, September 2, 2023, along with special guests Khalid and Maisie Peters.

Sheeran’s + – = ÷ x Tour is in support of his latest album, 2021’s Equals. It was his fourth consecutive album to top the Billboard 100 and his fourth album to be named after a mathematical symbol.

When: September 2, 2023

Time: 6 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Calling all Directioners! Louis Tomlinson is bringing his Faith in the Future World Tour to Vancouver in 2023. The former One Direction star will perform on June 26 at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in support of his latest album of the same name.

When: June 26, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: From $35, available online

What: Superstar Luke Combs has announced he will be stopping in the city next May as part of his 2023 world tour. Combs is a multi-platinum, award-winning artist from Asheville, North Carolina, and won the Entertainer of the Year award at the 2022 CMAs.

When: May 27, 2023

Time: 5:45 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Nigerian-born singer-songwriter Wizkid is going on a huge North American Tour — and he’s stopping in Vancouver. The tour announcement comes following the release of his explosive new album, More Love, Less Ego, which includes the hit singles “Bad to Me” and “Money & Love.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist, whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, began his career in music when he was just 11 years old in Lagos, Nigeria. His sophomore album, Ayoin, was released in 2014 and since then, Wizkid has gone on to work with other major artists, including Drake, Burna Boy, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., and Beyonce.

When: April 1, 2023

Time: Roger’s Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Where: 7:30 pm

Tickets: Starting at $57.45 — Available here

What: After a nearly 10-year hiatus, pop-punk group Blink-182 has reunited for a new album and world tour. This includes a number of Canadian stops, including one in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on June 27, 2023.

When: June 27, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The inaugural International Anime Music Festival has announced it will be kicking off its North American tour in Vancouver on Monday, February 6, 2023.

It will be the first time that VTubers (virtually generated animated YouTubers) and Vocaloids (virtual singers with computer-generated voices) will appear together on stage, and it promises to be a unique musical experience for fans in attendance.

When: February 6, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Country superstar Morgan Wallen announced that his 2023 One Night at a Time World Tour, produced by Live Nation, is coming to Vancouver on Wednesday, October 4. The CMA and ACM award-winning artist will perform at Rogers Arena.

The new world tour is named after one-of-three new songs on Wallen’s One Thing at a Time – Samplerand features special guests ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman.

When: October 4, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Seven-time Grammy Award-nominated band Death Cab for Cutie is taking their Adult Alternative Airplay (AAA) chart-topping album Asphalt Meadows on tour in 2023.

Asphalt Meadows has garnered critical acclaim, with a number of music outlets declaring it’s the band’s “best album in years.”

When: June 14 and 15, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom, 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $99 — Available via Ticketmaster

What: Grammy-nominated artist and Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi will be performing at the UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on Tuesday, April 25.

The Glasgow-born artist also boasts the best-selling album of 2019 and 2020 in the UK with his debut, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. His highly anticipated second studio album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent will be released this spring,

When: April 25, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre — 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Red Hot Chili Peppers’ latest tour supports the band’s two #1 studio albums released in 2022: Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. The former album contained the smash hit “Black Summer,” which recently received a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song.

The six-time Grammy winners are also celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2023.

When: March 29, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Yungblud is performing an all-ages show at the PNE Forum this spring. With 7.6 million Spotify monthly listeners, 4.5 million followers on TikTok, and nine figures worth of YouTube views – he’s a force in the music industry.

When: April 29, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: PNE Forum

Tickets: Starting at $49.50, purchase online

What: Grammy Award-winner SZA is bringing The S.O.S North American Tour is coming to Vancouver on Sunday, March 19.

SZA’s music has been streamed over 7.2 billion times worldwide across all platforms. She has also been named to the TIME100 Next List, been awarded the Soul Train Music Award for Best New Artist and broke the record for the most streamed R&B song by a female artist on Apple Music in its first week.

When: March 19, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online