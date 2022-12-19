Over 40 fun and fantastic things to do around Vancouver this winter

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Winter has officially arrived on the calendar and the new season has brought a bunch of fun and fantastic events to Vancouver.

From Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. to Just For Laughs Vancouver, VMF Winter Arts and more, here are 46 events you need to check out around the city.

Things to do this Winter

What: Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., presented by NEON and Paquin Entertainment Group, invites guests of ages to get up close and personal with costumes and props from some of the latest and greatest releases from Marvel Studios, including Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s armour, Black Widow’s uniform, and more.

Start as a new recruit and explore the history, science, engineering, genetics, and profiles of your favourite Avengers.

When: March 3 to May 28, 2023

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Monday to Wednesday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday to Saturday)

Where: The Amazing Brentwood – 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Tickets: Prices start at $29 for adults and $23 for children (plus ticketing fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups. VIP packages are also available, and infants under three years old are free. Purchase online

Ring in the New Year

What: Science World will be transformed into an elegant party sphere on New Year’s Eve with three rooms of energetic music on two floors.

This year’s party is set to feature eight of the city’s top DJs and performers; mesmerizing lighting, visuals, and sound that will have you dancing as soon as you arrive; and one of the city’s biggest countdowns to bring in 2023!

When: December 31, 2022

Time: 9 pm to 2:30 am

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $80 — available here

What: Comedian Daniel Zindler hosts Circus3’s New Year’s Eve Variety Show. The family-friendly event features circus acrobats and a number of surprises during the 75-minute show. The event concludes with Vancouver’s largest and tallest balloon drop, leaving you with enough time to head to your next shindig or home to put the kids (or yourselves) to bed.

When: December 31, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starts at $35 for adults and $33 for children 2 to 11. Purchase online

What: The Living Room Lounge is helping guests ring in the new year with a three-course meal including a cocktail, wine pairing, and a glass of champagne. This deal can be enjoyed while listening to live music and DJs and experiencing some NYE surprises from The Living room team.

When: December 31, 2022

Time: 4 pm to late

Where: The Living Room at Hotel Belmont MGallery – 654 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Cost: $85, book online

What: The Improv Centre will also be taking a look back at the year that was with its popular Year In Review. The talented improvisers will take you on a journey back through the fun, strange, and unique happenings of 2022.

The holiday hilarity wraps up on December 31 as The Improv Centre rings in 2023 with a special New Year’s Rockin’ Eve event.

When: December 27 to 31, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Year In Review), 9:30 and 11:15 pm (New Year’s Eve)

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25.50 to $32.50, purchase online

What: Hosts Paul Anthony and Ryan Biel present a comedy, variety, and chat show that celebrates all the best and worst of this past year. Featuring the senior entertainment troupe The Versatiles, saxophonist Gabriel Regehr, Vancouver tap society, and more.

The evening continues with a video dance party and midnight celebrations for every time zone across Canada.

When: December 31, 2022

Time: 9 pm to late

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 General Admission, $40 VIP. Purchase online

What: Comedy After Dark is hosting a hilarious New Year’s Eve shindig headlined by Vancouver favourite Patrick Maliha and also featuring acclaimed comics Bobby Warrener, Darcy Boon Collins, Amber Harper-Young, and more. Tickets include the show, dinner package, dessert, and sparkling wine.



When: December 31, 2022

Time: Early show at 6 pm, late show at 9:30 pm

Where: Comedy After Dark – 117 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $81.27, purchase online

NYE House Party at The Basement

What: Welcome in 2023 in style with The Basement’s NYE House Party. The party of the year will start at 9 pm and run right through to 4 am, so bring your best dance shoes and moves to the shindig.

When: December 31, 2022

Time: 9 pm to late

Where: The Living Room at Hotel Belmont MGallery — 654 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Cost: $35. Tickets go on sale soon so save this event in your calendar.

What: Hollywood Theatre is throwing a New Year’s Eve bash with The Gay Agenda. The “black and white journey of avant-garde chaos and revelry” features cocktails, drag performers and go-go dancers, a photo booth, a balloon drop, and more delights.

When: December 31, 2022

Time: 9 pm to 4 am

Where: Hollywood Theatre — 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $55 plus fees, purchase online

Cheer on the home teams

What: The Canucks continue the NHL season at Rogers Arena this winter, with home games including San Jose Sharks on December 27, Edmonton Oilers on January 21, New York Rangers on February 15, and Ottawa Senators on March 11.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Giants bring WHL action to Langley Events Centre throughout the winter. Cheer them on against the Victoria Royals on December 27 and 28, Spokane Chiefs on January 13, Tri-City Americans on February 5, and Prince George Cougars on March 12.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks continue their AHL campaign this winter, with home games including visitors Calgary Wranglers on January 18, 20 and 21, Tuscan Roadrunners on February 10 and 11, and Ontario Reign on March 17 and 18.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Warriors kickstart the new National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena with winter matchups against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on January 14, Calgary Roughnecks on February 17, and San Diego Seals on March 17.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

Festive fun

What: It’s one of the largest free light displays in Metro Vancouver and features more than 100,000 twinkling lights. And once again, Lights at Lafarge will illuminate Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam as part of a magical display this holiday season.

When: Now until January 31, 2023

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: Park and Tilford Garden is once again hosting the Holiday Hi-Lights Festival. The Festival includes the grand lighting of 50,000 LED lights and beautiful light sculptures including a 20ft tall reindeer by the Mayor. Admission is free and hot chocolates, goodie bags, and treats will also be offered. Weekend entertainment includes fire engine rides on Saturdays and Christmas carolers.

You can also enter Park & Tilford’s 12 days of giveaways through Instagram or enter at the garden for a chance to win amazing Lego sets.

When: The garden will remain open throughout December

Time: Until 10 pm

Where: Park & Tilford Gardens – 333 Brooksbank Avenue, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The annual Peak of Christmas event at Grouse Mountain offers a variety of festive activities for the whole family. Visitors can take a spin on Grouse Mountain’s 8,000 sq ft outdoor ice skating pond and enjoy the amazing views. You can also go on a stroll of the stunning Light Walk around Blue Grouse Lake to find all of the breathtaking installations.

At Santa’s Workshop, believers young and old can share their special Christmas wishes and take a photo. And make sure you climb aboard the Super Skyride to reach Vancouver’s North Pole and meet the reindeer Dancer and Vixen.

When: Now until January 2, 2023

Time: Various hours. See the schedule of events online

Where: Grouse Mountain – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Cost: All Peak of Christmas activities is included with a Mountain Admission Ticket, Annual Pass, Winter Season Pass or Day Lift Ticket. Bring your family of 4 for $119. Purchase online

What: Harrison Hot Springs will be overflowing with Christmas spirit this season, thanks to the return of its annual holiday lights festival.

Visitors will enjoy magical holiday displays that transform the Harrison lakefront into an enchanting world of lights celebrating the local wildlife as well as the elusive Sasquatch.

When: Now until Sunday, January 8, 2023

Time: Dusk to 11 pm

Where: Harrison Hot Springs

Admission: Free

What: The annual Christmas at Canada Place, presented by the Port of Vancouver, offers free Christmas attractions on the Canadian Trail (west promenade) and North Point of the popular waterfront destination.

This year’s festivities include a historic peek into the past with Woodward’s Windows displays, the festive Avenue of Trees, and a massive 15-foot tall moose light sculpture.

When: Now until January 2, 2023

Time: 8 am to 11 pm daily

Where: Canada Place Canadian Trail and North Point – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Heritage Christmas and the Burnaby Village Museum are truly where history comes alive. Enjoy the magical atmosphere of festive lights and traditional decorations in this 1920s-era village.

There will also be seasonal entertainment, demonstrations and activities at Heritage Christmas. Keep an eye out for the historic intra-urban tram on your way to the old-timey ice cream parlour.

When: Now until January 2, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Burnaby Village Museum — 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Admission: Free, entry may be limited based on site capacity.

Bon Appetit

What: Street Food City, which calls itself Vancouver’s original street food festival, is presented by Destination Vancouver, Street Food Vancouver Society, and the Downtown Vancouver BIA. The food truck extravaganza will take place on select dates in January, when foodies can find a rotating selection of purveyors outside the Vancouver Art Gallery, in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, on the north side of the building.

When: January 21 to 29, 2023

Time: Weekdays from 11 am to 2 pm; weekends from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery), Vancouver

Admission: Free entry

What: Showcase Restaurant and Bar is hosting two festive feasts on Christmas Day at the Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown. After you’ve finished opening the presents, treat yourself to a Christmas Day Brunch Buffet with roasted Montreal spiced cured beef striploin, sushi bar and chilled crab, and more.

Then in the evening, give yourself and your loved ones the gift of delicious food with a three-course plated dinner. Options include the grilled lamb chop, slow-roasted citrus brined turkey with sour cream and soffritto cornbread, chocolate hazelnut yulelog, and more.

When: December 25, 2022

Time: Brunch is from 11 am to 2:30 pm, dinner is from 4:30 pm

Where: Showcase Restaurant and Bar – 1122 W Hastings St, Vancouver

Cost: $95 per person for brunch, $75 per person for dinner. For holiday reservations, email [email protected]

What: Better bring your appetite because Tacofino has announced the return of their popular Brewery Dinner Series every month until April 2023. Tacofino chefs Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack are collaborating with acclaimed local breweries on a curated five-course menu, with accompanying beer (and cocktail) pairings.

The complete lineup of breweries taking part in the Dinner Series are:

Ravens Brewing Company – Thursday, January 26

Strathcona Beer Company – Thursday, February 23

Yellow Dog Beverage Co. – Thursday, March 30

Tofino Brewing Company – Thursday, April 27

When: Last Thursday of each month until April 2023

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: All events take place at Tacofino Ocho — 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $60 per person, purchase online

What: H Tasting Lounge’s enchanting winter patio, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver. Winterlust offers an opportunity to chill out in the magical snow globes and soak in the winter vibes as well as enjoy festive cocktails.

Folks can look forward to enjoying heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling.

When: Now through December 2022

Time: Various times

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Online

What: A local festival of all things hot chocolate is officially returning in 2023, just like it does every winter.

The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (formerly known as the Hot Chocolate Fest) is making a sweet comeback from January 14 to February 14, 2023. The new name is to signal the addition of new participating neighbourhoods and municipalities. More details to be released closer to the event.

When: January 14 to February 14, 2023 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Time: Various restaurant opening hours

Where: Locations in and around Vancouver

What: Head up to the fourth floor of the Rosewood Hotel and step into a magical winter oasis. Reflections: The Winter Terrace has a seasonal menu and festive, holiday drinks, a true treat for your tastebuds.

When: Now until December 31, 2022

Time: 11:30 am to 11 pm

Where: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver (at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia)

Enjoy the arts

What: Drag Queens BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars bring their newest holiday show to Vancouver. Fans can expect a fabulous spectacle in the show co-written and co-created by the duo and directed by BenDeLaCreme, with whip-smart comedy, brand-new songs, and annual favourites.

When: December 30, 2022

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $65, purchase online

What: East Van Panto’s The Little Mermaid invites guests to dive under the sea for its 10th anniversary. Follow along as Ariel falls in love with a teenage per-person, makes a questionable deal with a devilish octopus, and helps to save the ocean from a mysterious purple slime. Written by Sonja Bennett with music by Veda Hille and direction by Meg Roe.

When: Now until January 1, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: In-person at York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver plus online on-demand

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Alannah Brittany and Toddy of Vancouver Special Comedy host The Holiday Taint Comedy Show at the Fox Cabaret. Featuring performances by Ola Dada, Steev Letts, Simon King, Alistair Ogden, and Julie Kim, this show is sure to keep the festive funny spirit going.

When: December 29, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 plus fees, purchase online

What: The musical Anastasia is coming to Vancouver from January 18 to 23 at Queen Elizabeth Theatre. The dazzling show transports the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

When: March 7 to 12, 2023

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 7:30 pm Sunday

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art, in partnership with the Jewish Museum & Archives of BC, presents the Canadian premiere of Keeping the Song Alive.

The exhibition spotlights the mostly unknown story of the long-running collaboration of ethnomusicologist Dr. Ida Halpern and the late Kwakwaka’wakw Chiefs Billy Assu and Mungo Martin to document hundreds of sacred and traditional songs that would otherwise have been erased due to the Potlatch Ban and suppression of Northwest Coast Indigenous culture.

Keeping the Song Alive includes traditional music and regalia, contemporary art, film, and historical documentation for visitors to explore.

When: Now until March 19, 2023 (open Wednesday to Sunday)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Bill Reid Gallery — 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: $6-$13, free for Indigenous Peoples, members, and children 12 years and under. Purchase Online

What: A “Great Big Little Broadway Show” for audiences of three years and up. This musical by the award-winning duo of Stiles and Drewe features three little superstar Piglets, their devoted single-parent Mom, and a misunderstood Big Bad Wolf. Presented by Carousel Theatre for Young People.

When: Now until December 30, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Waterfront Theatre – 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $18-$35, purchase online

What: Hollywood Theatre is presenting SETHFEST, a Seth Rogen film celebration, from Monday, December 26 to Thursday, December 29.

It’s a great opportunity to see some of Vancouver-born Rogen’s hit films and cult classics. Screenings are 19+ and tickets are only $4.20.

When: December 26 to 29, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm (plus 10 pm on Boxing Day)

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Tickets: $4.20 plus fees, purchase online

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until March 25, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 E 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday until April 30, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods. There will also be live music and hot coffee and food to enjoy.

When: Every Sunday until April 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Road, Port Moody