Over 40 fun and fantastic things to do around Vancouver this winter

Winter has officially arrived on the calendar and the new season has brought a bunch of fun and fantastic events to Vancouver.
From Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. to Just For Laughs Vancouver, VMF Winter Arts and more, here are 46 events you need to check out around the city.
Things to do this Winter
Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.
What: Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., presented by NEON and Paquin Entertainment Group, invites guests of ages to get up close and personal with costumes and props from some of the latest and greatest releases from Marvel Studios, including Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s armour, Black Widow’s uniform, and more.
Start as a new recruit and explore the history, science, engineering, genetics, and profiles of your favourite Avengers.
When: March 3 to May 28, 2023
Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Monday to Wednesday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday to Saturday)
Where: The Amazing Brentwood – 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Tickets: Prices start at $29 for adults and $23 for children (plus ticketing fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups. VIP packages are also available, and infants under three years old are free. Purchase online
Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience
What: Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience was developed in partnership with the National Geographic Society and opens on the 100th anniversary of one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of all time: the discovery of the boy king’s tomb in 1922.
Drawing from National Geographic Society archives, Beyond King Tut combines cinematic storytelling and immersive projections by Montreal-based Normal Studio for a one-of-a-kind journey through ancient and modern Egypt. Guests will meet Ancient Egyptian gods like Ra and Anubis before descending into King Tut’s burial chamber and joining his quest for immortality.
When: Now until January 8, 2023
Time: Various time slots from 10 am to 8 pm from Sunday to Thursday (final entry 7 pm), and 10 am to 9 pm on Friday and Saturday (final entry 8 pm)
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – 999 Canada Place
Tickets: Available online
Wes World: 10 Films by Wes Anderson
What: Vancouver International Film Festival’s Wes World: 10 Films by Wes Anderson is a celebration at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre that features all 10 of Wes Anderson’s films.
An opening night party will be held on Wednesday, December 21 along with a screening of Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel, which earned him his first Oscar nominations for Best Director and Best Picture. Dress up in your best Wes Anderson-inspired costume as there will be chances to win prizes. The festive celebration will also feature trivia, a poster gallery, an exclusive cocktail, and more.
When: December 21, 2022, to January 5, 2023
Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.
Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $10 for students and accessible pricing, $13 for seniors, and $15 for adults. 3-pack of tickets available for $27-$30. Purchase online
Robson Square Ice Rink
What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink has reopened for the season. Skating is free for all ages for those who bring their own skates. Those without skates can rent them on-site for a fee, and helmets are mandatory for anyone under the age of 12.
The rink has an indoor skate rental and a cafe area, as well as an outdoor patio with heaters.
When: Open daily until the end of the season
Time: 9 am to 9 pm (Sunday to Thursday), 9 am to 11 pm (Friday and Saturday. Holiday hours vary
Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver, beneath Robson Street and Howe Street
Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your own skates. (Skate rentals are $5, and rentals end 30 minutes before closing time.)
VMF Winter Arts 2023
What: The third annual VMF Winter Arts is transforming public spaces across downtown Vancouver into interactive, open-air galleries featuring augmented reality (AR) art and lights. The popular event also features a variety of exciting festivities and happenings to add to your seasonal schedule.
When: February 16 to 26, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free and ticketed events
CONTACT Winter Music Festival
What: CONTACT Winter Music Festival is taking over BC Place this month, and the lineup features some of the world’s biggest EDM stars.
This year’s headliners include Grammy Award-winning artist and producer duo The Chainsmokers, acclaimed English DJ Trio Above & Beyond, and two-time Juno winners Loud Luxury from London, Ontario.
When: December 29 and 30, 2022
Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Skate Plaza at The Shipyards
What: Until the end of winter, skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. And fun can be had no matter the weather, as the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof.
Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free, with the former being mandatory for skaters under the age of 12.
When: Daily until the end of winter
Time: 1 to 8 pm
Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver
Admission: FREE, skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)
Monster Jam
What: World champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will be tearing up the dirt in epic competitions of speed and skill. And you can even get up and close with the mighty machines at Monster Jam.
When: March 17 to 19, 2023
Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 1 pm (Saturday and Sunday). Pit Party from 10:30 am to 12 noon
Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
What: Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is a sensory extravaganza that will feature over 300 of the post-Impressionist artist’s finest works projected onto tall walls and expansive floors, including iconic works such as Starry Night and Sunflowers.
When: February 1 to March 5, 2023
Time: Sunday to Thursday, 10 am to 8 pm; Friday and Saturday, 10 am to 9 pm
Where: Agriplex at Cloverdale Fairgrounds — 17798 62nd Avenue, Surrey, BC
Tickets: Starting at $31.99 for adults, $23.99 for children ages 5 to 15, plus ticketing fees. Purchase online
Just For Laughs Vancouver
What: Western Canada’s biggest comedy festival is returning to stages all over Vancouver this winter, and it’s bringing in a bunch of huge stars to join the party.
Just For Laughs VANCOUVER in association with Sirius XM will take place from February 16 to 25, and fans of all things funny will have lots to enjoy over the 10 hilarious days. There will be star-powered stand-up, podcasts, improv and sketches, and more.
When: February 16 to 25, 2023
Time: Various showtimes
Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver
Tickets: On sale at jflvancouver.com
Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Celebration and Parade
What: The 48th Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Celebration will take place on the first day of the Year of the Rabbit throughout the historic neighbourhood.
The popular event has attracted over 4,000 participants and 100,000 spectators in past years, with family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and more for everyone to enjoy.
When: January 22, 2023
Time: 11 am (parade start), 2 to 4 pm (fair), 6 pm (gala dinner start)
Where: Various locations throughout Chinatown
Cost: Free for parade and fair
Ring in the New Year
NYE 2023 at Science World
What: Science World will be transformed into an elegant party sphere on New Year’s Eve with three rooms of energetic music on two floors.
This year’s party is set to feature eight of the city’s top DJs and performers; mesmerizing lighting, visuals, and sound that will have you dancing as soon as you arrive; and one of the city’s biggest countdowns to bring in 2023!
When: December 31, 2022
Time: 9 pm to 2:30 am
Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $80 — available here
Circus3’s New Year’s Eve Variety Show
What: Comedian Daniel Zindler hosts Circus3’s New Year’s Eve Variety Show. The family-friendly event features circus acrobats and a number of surprises during the 75-minute show. The event concludes with Vancouver’s largest and tallest balloon drop, leaving you with enough time to head to your next shindig or home to put the kids (or yourselves) to bed.
When: December 31, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starts at $35 for adults and $33 for children 2 to 11. Purchase online
NYE Dinner at The Living Room
What: The Living Room Lounge is helping guests ring in the new year with a three-course meal including a cocktail, wine pairing, and a glass of champagne. This deal can be enjoyed while listening to live music and DJs and experiencing some NYE surprises from The Living room team.
When: December 31, 2022
Time: 4 pm to late
Where: The Living Room at Hotel Belmont MGallery – 654 Nelson Street, Vancouver
Cost: $85, book online
Year In Review and New Year’s Rockin’ Eve at The Improv Centre
What: The Improv Centre will also be taking a look back at the year that was with its popular Year In Review. The talented improvisers will take you on a journey back through the fun, strange, and unique happenings of 2022.
The holiday hilarity wraps up on December 31 as The Improv Centre rings in 2023 with a special New Year’s Rockin’ Eve event.
When: December 27 to 31, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm (Year In Review), 9:30 and 11:15 pm (New Year’s Eve)
Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $25.50 to $32.50, purchase online
Paul Anthony’s Talent Time: New Year’s Eve Celebration
What: Hosts Paul Anthony and Ryan Biel present a comedy, variety, and chat show that celebrates all the best and worst of this past year. Featuring the senior entertainment troupe The Versatiles, saxophonist Gabriel Regehr, Vancouver tap society, and more.
The evening continues with a video dance party and midnight celebrations for every time zone across Canada.
When: December 31, 2022
Time: 9 pm to late
Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: $30 General Admission, $40 VIP. Purchase online
Laugh In The New Year 2023
What: Comedy After Dark is hosting a hilarious New Year’s Eve shindig headlined by Vancouver favourite Patrick Maliha and also featuring acclaimed comics Bobby Warrener, Darcy Boon Collins, Amber Harper-Young, and more. Tickets include the show, dinner package, dessert, and sparkling wine.
When: December 31, 2022
Time: Early show at 6 pm, late show at 9:30 pm
Where: Comedy After Dark – 117 West Pender Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $81.27, purchase online
NYE House Party at The Basement
What: Welcome in 2023 in style with The Basement’s NYE House Party. The party of the year will start at 9 pm and run right through to 4 am, so bring your best dance shoes and moves to the shindig.
When: December 31, 2022
Time: 9 pm to late
Where: The Living Room at Hotel Belmont MGallery — 654 Nelson Street, Vancouver
Cost: $35. Tickets go on sale soon so save this event in your calendar.
New Year’s Eve at the Hollywood Theatre with The Gay Agenda
What: Hollywood Theatre is throwing a New Year’s Eve bash with The Gay Agenda. The “black and white journey of avant-garde chaos and revelry” features cocktails, drag performers and go-go dancers, a photo booth, a balloon drop, and more delights.
When: December 31, 2022
Time: 9 pm to 4 am
Where: Hollywood Theatre — 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: $55 plus fees, purchase online
Cheer on the home teams
Vancouver Canucks
What: The Canucks continue the NHL season at Rogers Arena this winter, with home games including San Jose Sharks on December 27, Edmonton Oilers on January 21, New York Rangers on February 15, and Ottawa Senators on March 11.
When: Various dates
Time: Various times
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Vancouver Giants
What: Vancouver Giants bring WHL action to Langley Events Centre throughout the winter. Cheer them on against the Victoria Royals on December 27 and 28, Spokane Chiefs on January 13, Tri-City Americans on February 5, and Prince George Cougars on March 12.
When: Various dates
Time: Various times
Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley
Cost: Various, purchase online
Abbotsford Canucks
What: Abbotsford Canucks continue their AHL campaign this winter, with home games including visitors Calgary Wranglers on January 18, 20 and 21, Tuscan Roadrunners on February 10 and 11, and Ontario Reign on March 17 and 18.
When: Various dates
Time: Various times
Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford
Cost: Various, purchase online
Vancouver Warriors
What: The Vancouver Warriors kickstart the new National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena with winter matchups against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on January 14, Calgary Roughnecks on February 17, and San Diego Seals on March 17.
When: Various dates
Time: Various times
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Festive fun
Lights at Lafarge
What: It’s one of the largest free light displays in Metro Vancouver and features more than 100,000 twinkling lights. And once again, Lights at Lafarge will illuminate Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam as part of a magical display this holiday season.
When: Now until January 31, 2023
Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Cost: Free
Holiday Hi-Light Festival
What: Park and Tilford Garden is once again hosting the Holiday Hi-Lights Festival. The Festival includes the grand lighting of 50,000 LED lights and beautiful light sculptures including a 20ft tall reindeer by the Mayor. Admission is free and hot chocolates, goodie bags, and treats will also be offered. Weekend entertainment includes fire engine rides on Saturdays and Christmas carolers.
You can also enter Park & Tilford’s 12 days of giveaways through Instagram or enter at the garden for a chance to win amazing Lego sets.
When: The garden will remain open throughout December
Time: Until 10 pm
Where: Park & Tilford Gardens – 333 Brooksbank Avenue, North Vancouver
Admission: Free
Grouse Mountain’s Peak of Christmas
What: The annual Peak of Christmas event at Grouse Mountain offers a variety of festive activities for the whole family. Visitors can take a spin on Grouse Mountain’s 8,000 sq ft outdoor ice skating pond and enjoy the amazing views. You can also go on a stroll of the stunning Light Walk around Blue Grouse Lake to find all of the breathtaking installations.
At Santa’s Workshop, believers young and old can share their special Christmas wishes and take a photo. And make sure you climb aboard the Super Skyride to reach Vancouver’s North Pole and meet the reindeer Dancer and Vixen.
When: Now until January 2, 2023
Time: Various hours. See the schedule of events online
Where: Grouse Mountain – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver
Cost: All Peak of Christmas activities is included with a Mountain Admission Ticket, Annual Pass, Winter Season Pass or Day Lift Ticket. Bring your family of 4 for $119. Purchase online
Lights by the Lake at Harrison Hot Springs
What: Harrison Hot Springs will be overflowing with Christmas spirit this season, thanks to the return of its annual holiday lights festival.
Visitors will enjoy magical holiday displays that transform the Harrison lakefront into an enchanting world of lights celebrating the local wildlife as well as the elusive Sasquatch.
When: Now until Sunday, January 8, 2023
Time: Dusk to 11 pm
Where: Harrison Hot Springs
Admission: Free
Christmas at Canada Place 2022
What: The annual Christmas at Canada Place, presented by the Port of Vancouver, offers free Christmas attractions on the Canadian Trail (west promenade) and North Point of the popular waterfront destination.
This year’s festivities include a historic peek into the past with Woodward’s Windows displays, the festive Avenue of Trees, and a massive 15-foot tall moose light sculpture.
When: Now until January 2, 2023
Time: 8 am to 11 pm daily
Where: Canada Place Canadian Trail and North Point – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Heritage Christmas at Burnaby Village Museum
What: Heritage Christmas and the Burnaby Village Museum are truly where history comes alive. Enjoy the magical atmosphere of festive lights and traditional decorations in this 1920s-era village.
There will also be seasonal entertainment, demonstrations and activities at Heritage Christmas. Keep an eye out for the historic intra-urban tram on your way to the old-timey ice cream parlour.
When: Now until January 2, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Burnaby Village Museum — 6501 Deer Lake Avenue
Admission: Free, entry may be limited based on site capacity.
Bon Appetit
Street Food City
What: Street Food City, which calls itself Vancouver’s original street food festival, is presented by Destination Vancouver, Street Food Vancouver Society, and the Downtown Vancouver BIA. The food truck extravaganza will take place on select dates in January, when foodies can find a rotating selection of purveyors outside the Vancouver Art Gallery, in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, on the north side of the building.
When: January 21 to 29, 2023
Time: Weekdays from 11 am to 2 pm; weekends from 11 am to 5 pm
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery), Vancouver
Admission: Free entry
Christmas Dining at Showcase Restaurant and Bar
What: Showcase Restaurant and Bar is hosting two festive feasts on Christmas Day at the Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown. After you’ve finished opening the presents, treat yourself to a Christmas Day Brunch Buffet with roasted Montreal spiced cured beef striploin, sushi bar and chilled crab, and more.
Then in the evening, give yourself and your loved ones the gift of delicious food with a three-course plated dinner. Options include the grilled lamb chop, slow-roasted citrus brined turkey with sour cream and soffritto cornbread, chocolate hazelnut yulelog, and more.
When: December 25, 2022
Time: Brunch is from 11 am to 2:30 pm, dinner is from 4:30 pm
Where: Showcase Restaurant and Bar – 1122 W Hastings St, Vancouver
Cost: $95 per person for brunch, $75 per person for dinner. For holiday reservations, email [email protected]
Tacofino Brewery Dinner Series
What: Better bring your appetite because Tacofino has announced the return of their popular Brewery Dinner Series every month until April 2023. Tacofino chefs Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack are collaborating with acclaimed local breweries on a curated five-course menu, with accompanying beer (and cocktail) pairings.
The complete lineup of breweries taking part in the Dinner Series are:
- Ravens Brewing Company – Thursday, January 26
- Strathcona Beer Company – Thursday, February 23
- Yellow Dog Beverage Co. – Thursday, March 30
- Tofino Brewing Company – Thursday, April 27
When: Last Thursday of each month until April 2023
Time: 7 to 10 pm
Where: All events take place at Tacofino Ocho — 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: $60 per person, purchase online
H Tasting Lounge’s Winterlust
What: H Tasting Lounge’s enchanting winter patio, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver. Winterlust offers an opportunity to chill out in the magical snow globes and soak in the winter vibes as well as enjoy festive cocktails.
Folks can look forward to enjoying heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling.
When: Now through December 2022
Time: Various times
Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver
Reservations: Online
Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival
What: A local festival of all things hot chocolate is officially returning in 2023, just like it does every winter.
The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (formerly known as the Hot Chocolate Fest) is making a sweet comeback from January 14 to February 14, 2023. The new name is to signal the addition of new participating neighbourhoods and municipalities. More details to be released closer to the event.
When: January 14 to February 14, 2023 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)
Time: Various restaurant opening hours
Where: Locations in and around Vancouver
Reflections: The Winter Terrace
What: Head up to the fourth floor of the Rosewood Hotel and step into a magical winter oasis. Reflections: The Winter Terrace has a seasonal menu and festive, holiday drinks, a true treat for your tastebuds.
When: Now until December 31, 2022
Time: 11:30 am to 11 pm
Where: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver (at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia)
Enjoy the arts
The Jinkx & Dela Holiday Show
What: Drag Queens BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars bring their newest holiday show to Vancouver. Fans can expect a fabulous spectacle in the show co-written and co-created by the duo and directed by BenDeLaCreme, with whip-smart comedy, brand-new songs, and annual favourites.
When: December 30, 2022
Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $65, purchase online
East Van Panto: The Little Mermaid
What: East Van Panto’s The Little Mermaid invites guests to dive under the sea for its 10th anniversary. Follow along as Ariel falls in love with a teenage per-person, makes a questionable deal with a devilish octopus, and helps to save the ocean from a mysterious purple slime. Written by Sonja Bennett with music by Veda Hille and direction by Meg Roe.
When: Now until January 1, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: In-person at York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver plus online on-demand
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
The Holiday Taint Comedy Show
What: Alannah Brittany and Toddy of Vancouver Special Comedy host The Holiday Taint Comedy Show at the Fox Cabaret. Featuring performances by Ola Dada, Steev Letts, Simon King, Alistair Ogden, and Julie Kim, this show is sure to keep the festive funny spirit going.
When: December 29, 2022
Time: 8 pm
Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $15 plus fees, purchase online
Broadway Across Canada – Anastasia
What: The musical Anastasia is coming to Vancouver from January 18 to 23 at Queen Elizabeth Theatre. The dazzling show transports the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.
When: March 7 to 12, 2023
Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 7:30 pm Sunday
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Online
Keeping the Song Alive at Bill Reid Gallery
What: Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art, in partnership with the Jewish Museum & Archives of BC, presents the Canadian premiere of Keeping the Song Alive.
The exhibition spotlights the mostly unknown story of the long-running collaboration of ethnomusicologist Dr. Ida Halpern and the late Kwakwaka’wakw Chiefs Billy Assu and Mungo Martin to document hundreds of sacred and traditional songs that would otherwise have been erased due to the Potlatch Ban and suppression of Northwest Coast Indigenous culture.
When: Now until March 19, 2023 (open Wednesday to Sunday)
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Bill Reid Gallery — 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Admission: $6-$13, free for Indigenous Peoples, members, and children 12 years and under. Purchase Online
Stiles & Drewe’s The 3 Little Pigs
What: A “Great Big Little Broadway Show” for audiences of three years and up. This musical by the award-winning duo of Stiles and Drewe features three little superstar Piglets, their devoted single-parent Mom, and a misunderstood Big Bad Wolf. Presented by Carousel Theatre for Young People.
When: Now until December 30, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Waterfront Theatre – 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $18-$35, purchase online
SETHFEST at Hollywood Theatre
What: Hollywood Theatre is presenting SETHFEST, a Seth Rogen film celebration, from Monday, December 26 to Thursday, December 29.
It’s a great opportunity to see some of Vancouver-born Rogen’s hit films and cult classics. Screenings are 19+ and tickets are only $4.20.
When: December 26 to 29, 2022
Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm (plus 10 pm on Boxing Day)
Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver
Tickets: $4.20 plus fees, purchase online
Eat fresh with farmers’ markets
Riley Park Winter Farmers Market
What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.
When: Every Saturday until March 25, 2022
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: 50 E 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver
Hastings Park Farmers Market
What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.
When: Every Sunday until April 30, 2023
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Granville Island Public Market
What: You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats.
When: Every day
Time: 9 am to 6 pm
Where: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market
What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods. There will also be live music and hot coffee and food to enjoy.
When: Every Sunday until April 2023
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Road, Port Moody