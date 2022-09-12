EventsConcerts

Yungblud announces concert date in Vancouver

Sep 12 2022
Yungblud announces concert date in Vancouver
Next spring, the PNE Forum will be packed with fans to see Yungblud perform an all-ages show.

So far, it appears to be the only Canadian concert on his radar.

The artist — whose real name is Dominic Harrison — reportedly picked up a guitar when he was two years old and started writing songs at 10.

Now 24, Yungblud’s “lyrics have found universality in introspection, reckoning with sexuality, gender, class, gentrification and mental illness with disarming honesty in order to encapsulate the spirit of his generation,” according to his promoters.

With 7.6 million Spotify monthly listeners, 4.5 million followers on TikTok, and nine figures worth of YouTube views – he’s a force. Here’s a music video for “Tissues” from his latest album:

Yungblud fans will want to snag tickets ASAP. They go on sale Friday, September 16 at 10 am.

Yungblud: The World Tour

When: Saturday, April 23, 2023
Where: PNE Forum
Tickets: On sale September 16 at 10 am, starting at $49.50

