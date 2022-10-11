Say it ain't so: Blink-182 reunite, announce Vancouver concert date

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Sat, October 22, 7:30pm
Vancouver Opera presents The Pearl Fishers by Georges Bizet October 22, 27 & 30 at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Keep your head still, my little windmill!
After a nearly 10-year hiatus, pop-punk group Blink-182 announce they have reunited for an album and world tour.
“We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming,” the band tweeted this morning alongside a very cheeky video promoting the band’s comeback.
We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song “Edging” out Friday. https://t.co/lJmgXqI4ab pic.twitter.com/7y0ZoYTcQc
— blink-182 (@blink182) October 11, 2022
Basically, everyone is coming.
Thankfully, this includes a number of Canadian stops, including one in BC. Blink-182 will be performing in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on June 27, 2023, according to the band’s website.
- You might also like:
- The Offspring and Simple Plan team up for cross-Canada tour this fall
- Play It Loud: 10 Vancouver concerts to check out in October
- Ed Sheeran is coming to Vancouver's BC Place on new stadium tour
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 12 at 10 am via Ticketmaster, but there’s no telling how expensive they’ll be.
Members of Blink-182 have kept busy over the years, with Travis Barker marrying into the Kardashian family, Tom DeLonge chasing UFOs and Mark Hoppus kicking cancer’s butt. The bassist announced he was cancer-free in September 2021.
Blink-182’s new song, “Edging,” drops this Friday.
Blink-182 2023 Tour: Vancouver
When: June 27, 2023
Where: Rogers Arena, Vancouver.
Cost: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 12 at 10 am.