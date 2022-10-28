An International Anime Music Festival is making its debut in Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Move over, Tupac. There are new virtual music stars coming to the stage!

The inaugural International Anime Music Festival has announced it will be kicking off its North American tour in Vancouver on Monday, February 6, 2023.

It will be the first time that VTubers (virtually generated animated YouTubers) and Vocaloids (virtual singers with computer-generated voices) will appear together on stage, and promises to be a unique musical experience for fans in attendance.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 4 at 10 am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Anime Music Festival (@iamflive)

You might also like: Kamehameha: A "Dragon Ball" symphony concert is coming to Vancouver

Disco hitmakers Boney M are coming to Vancouver this holiday season

Honey, I'm Home: Shania Twain announces two shows in Vancouver

International Anime Music Festival is described as a “live, DJ-led multimedia concert rave” with new songs and content brought to life with state-of-the-art LED and high-definition digital projections.

Fans in attendance at the Orpheum will see and hear Kizuna AI Original Singeroid “#kzn,” vocal duo HIMEHINA, vocal trio MaRiNaSu, the North American debut of GUMI, and pop twins LiLYPSE.

Though the Japanese-originated acts may be virtual, their fandom is very real. Over the past two years, the popular avatars have garnered tens of millions of worldwide followers, more than 62 million Google searches, and over 1.2 billion views on YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and more.

The festival is produced by Anime Entertainment LLC, led by BASE Hologram co-founders Bob Ringe and Marty Tudor along with Tony Award-winning creative director Rob Roth.

“I am excited to work with this extraordinary visually exciting Art Form,” said Tudor in a release. “The energy that this group of Virtual Artists has is amazing and incites the best of our superb creative team. This show will be a blast.”

When: February 6, 2023

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: On sale Friday, November 4 at 10 am