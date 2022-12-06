EventsConcerts

Shania Twain announces a THIRD show in Vancouver

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Dec 6 2022, 3:22 pm
Shania Twain announces a THIRD show in Vancouver
Dfree/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Molly Moth x Daub + Design Pop-Up

Sat, December 10, 10:00am

Molly Moth x Daub + Design Pop-Up
Kanizsa x Dwell Living Pop-Up Shop

Wed, December 14, 4:00pm

Kanizsa x Dwell Living Pop-Up Shop
WIRTH Hats Holiday Party

Thu, December 15, 7:00pm

WIRTH Hats Holiday Party
VANCOUVER NEW YEAR 'S EVE YACHT PARTY 2023 | NYE VANCOUVER

Sat, December 31, 9:30pm

VANCOUVER NEW YEAR 'S EVE YACHT PARTY 2023 | NYE VANCOUVER
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get ready, Vancouver. The legendary Shania Twain has added a THIRD show for her upcoming tour at Rogers Arena.

Twain previously announced two shows in Vancouver next May, however, due to sky-high demand another show has been added for the second leg of her tour in North America.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10 am for Twain’s third show of her Queen of Me Tour, which is set for November 14, 2023.

This is welcome news to Twain fans in Vancouver, with her last performance in YVR in May of 2018 during her Now Tour. Before that, she visited the city with her Rock This Country Tour in 2015.

Twain has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and her 1997 album Come On Over has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. It’s not only the best-selling country album of all time but the best-selling studio album by a female artist in any genre.

Twain also announced additional shows in stops in Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto and Saskatoon.

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.