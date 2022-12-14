12 epic New Year's Eve celebrations to ring in 2023 in Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A brand new year is almost here! If you don’t have plans yet, you can say hello to 2023 in style with our list of things to do on New Year’s Eve.

From hilarious comedy to a roller skate party, delicious dinners, and epic dances, there’s no shortage of ways to ring in the new year.

So what are you waiting for? Call up your friends, put on your finest outfits, and get ready for the countdown!

What: Science World will be transformed into an elegant party sphere on New Year’s Eve with three rooms of energetic music on two floors.

This year’s party is set to feature eight of the city’s top DJs and performers; mesmerizing lighting, visuals, and sound that will have you dancing as soon as you arrive; and one of the city’s biggest countdowns to bring in 2023!

When: December 31, 2022

Time: 9 pm to 2:30 am

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $80 — available here

What: Comedian Daniel Zindler hosts Circus3’s New Year’s Eve Variety Show. The family-friendly event features circus acrobats and a number of surprises during the 75-minute show. The event concludes with Vancouver’s largest and tallest balloon drop, leaving you with enough time to head to your next shindig or head home to put the kids (or yourselves) to bed.

When: December 31, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starts at $35 for adults and $33 for children 2 to 11. Purchase online

What: The Living Room Lounge is helping guests ring in the new year with a three-course meal including a cocktail, wine pairing, and a glass of champagne. This deal can be enjoyed while listening to live music and DJs and experiencing some NYE surprises from The Living room team.

When: December 31, 2022

Time: 4 pm to late

Where: The Living Room at Hotel Belmont MGallery – 654 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Cost: $85, book online

What: The Improv Centre will also be taking a look back at the year that was with its popular Year In Review. The talented improvisers will take you on a journey back through the fun, strange, and unique happenings of 2022.

The holiday hilarity wraps up on December 31 as The Improv Centre rings in 2023 with a special New Year’s Rockin’ Eve event.

When: December 27 to 31, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Year In Review), 9:30 and 11:15 pm (New Year’s Eve)

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25.50 to $32.50, purchase online

What: Hosts Paul Anthony and Ryan Biel present a comedy, variety, and chat show that celebrates all the best and worst of this past year. Featuring the senior entertainment troupe The Versatiles, saxophonist Gabriel Regehr, Vancouver tap society, and more.

The evening continues with a video dance party and midnight celebrations for every time zone across Canada.

When: December 31, 2022

Time: 9 pm to late

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 General Admission, $40 VIP. Purchase online

What: Dress to impress for Gatsby’s House 2023 Vancouver New Year’s Eve Party at Marriott Vancouver Pinnacle Downtown. The massive shindig includes a two-hour appetizer buffet, two DJs, and two rooms of music with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems.

The event will have multiple fully staffed bars to lower wait times and festive party favours for party-goers. Plus there will be a Casino Night with games to play and prizes to win.

When: December 31, 2022

Time: 9 pm to 1 am

Where: Marriott Vancouver Pinnacle Downtown — 1128 Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Both The Shipyards Skate Plaza and Robson Square Ice Rink will be hosting live entertainment on New Year’s Eve to help skaters glide into the new year.

Robson Square

When: Daily until the end of the season

Time: 9 am to 9 pm (Sunday to Thursday), 9 am to 11 pm (Friday and Saturday. Holiday hours vary

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver, beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your own skates. (Skate rentals are $5, and rentals end 30 minutes before closing time.)

The Shipyards Skate Plaza

When: Daily until the end of the season

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE, skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: Comedy After Dark is hosting a hilarious New Year’s Eve shindig headlined by Vancouver favourite Patrick Maliha and also featuring acclaimed comics Bobby Warrener, Darcy Boon Collins, Amber Harper-Young, and more. Tickets include the show, dinner package, dessert, and sparkling wine.



When: December 31, 2022

Time: Early show at 6 pm, late show at 9:30 pm

Where: Comedy After Dark – 117 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $81.27, purchase online

NYE House Party at The Basement

What: Welcome in 2023 in style with The Basement’s NYE House Party. The party of the year will start at 9 pm and run right through to 4 am, so bring your best dance shoes and moves to the shindig.

When: December 31, 2022

Time: 9 pm to late

Where: The Living Room at Hotel Belmont MGallery — 654 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Cost: $35. Tickets go on sale soon so save this event in your calendar.

What: Have a wheely great New Year’s Eve with Rolla Skate Club. DJs Kosmic Kitty Skylar Love!, and special guest DJ Evilyn13 host an evening of devious delights, rollerskating, dancing, and alluring live performances on the pole, in the air, and on the dancefloor. For ages 19+ with an Eye Candy sweet treat candy bar as well as complimentary bubbles at midnight.

When: December 31, 2022

Time: 9 pm to 1 am (19+)

Where: Rollerland at the PNE – 21 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $69, purchase online

What: BOOM! Pro Wrestling is ringing in the new year in the squared circle. Head down to the Legion Hall on Commercial Drive for a Slammin Eve with some of the city’s finest pro wrestlers. The show will end at midnight with the party continuing into the early morning.

Full card is to be announced, with the first match shared being Big Cat Scott Henson vs Malik Melo.

When: December 31, 2022

Time: 9 pm to 1 am

Where: Commercial Drive Legion — 2205 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $40, purchase online

What: Hollywood Theatre is throwing a New Year’s Eve bash with The Gay Agenda. The “black and white journey of avant-garde chaos and revelry” features cocktails, drag performers and go-go dancers, a photo booth, a balloon drop, and more delights.

When: December 31, 2022

Time: 9 pm to 4 am

Where: Hollywood Theatre — 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $55 plus fees, purchase online