One Direction star Louis Tomlinson set to perform in Vancouver

Calling all Directioners! Louis Tomlinson is bringing his Faith in the Future World Tour to Vancouver in 2023.

The former One Direction star will perform on June 26, 2023, at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre.

Ahead of the release of his upcoming album, Silver Tongues, Tomlinson announced his North American tour dates on Thursday, November 10, and tickets go on sale the next day.

Other Canadian cities on the tour include Laval, Quebec, and Toronto, Ontario.

Vancouver tickets for the upcoming all-ages concert start at just $35 and go on sale Friday, November 11 at 7 am.

When: Monday, June 26, 2023, at 8 pm

Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: From $35, available online