Comedy legend Maria Bamford is coming to Vancouver in 2023

|
Dec 15 2022, 11:43 pm
Maria Bamford/Facebook
Your favourite comedian’s favourite comedian is coming to Vancouver this summer.

Emmy Award-nominated Maria Bamford will be taking the stage at the Rio Theatre on Tuesday, June 27, and local comedy fans won’t want to miss seeing the legendary performer in person.

The show is presented by East Van Laugh RIOT and tickets go on sale on Thursday, December 15.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Rio Theatre (@riotheatre)

Bamford is an actor, writer, and stand-up comic known for her deeply personal and experimental comedy about mental illness. She was the first female comic to have two half-hour Comedy Central Presents specials and is a past winner of the American Comedy Award for Best Club Comic.

Fans will recognize Bamford’s voice from such popular series as Big MouthAdventure Time, and Hey Arnold!, and from her starring role in the Netflix comedy series Lady Dynamite.

Bamford is as popular with her fellow comics as she is with her fans. Stephen Colbert called Bamford his “favourite comedian on Earth” and Judd Apatow said that she is “the funniest woman in the world.”

So if you are looking for laughs in the new year, mark your calendars and get your tickets today.

Maria Bamford

When: June 27, 2023
Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm
Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: $48, purchase online

