When you’re in a position to try a new restaurant in Vancouver, deciding where to go can be tricky.

We’re incredibly spoiled for choice in this city, with longstanding culinary staples and tantalizing new spots popping up left, right, and centre.

Sometimes, adding something fresh into your dining rotation unlocks a new neighbourhood favourite or celebratory tradition. Here are some new restaurants in and around Vancouver that you can check out now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

If you’re going to one new restaurant this month, make it Selene. Our first meal there was dynamite.

Highlights included sesame-crusted bread with wildflower honey and kalamata butter, the restaurant’s take on an elevated Greek Salad featuring fresh and marinated cherry tomatoes, and a knockout lamb rib dish with pomegranate BBQ sauce.

Address: 360 Penticton Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Fable’s South Granville location just got tastier. The brand just opened its first-ever Fable Café there.

This cafe offers guests a variety of hot drinks and sweet treats for both sit-in and take-out. Fable Café is open daily from 7 am to 6 pm. It also operates as a no-tip, living wage café, a similar format to the much-loved Folke restaurant in nearby Kitsilano.

Address: 2871 Granville Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Press’d Sandwich Shop (@pressdsandwichshop)

Located at 11020 No 5 Road #103 in Richmond, this new location softly opened earlier this year. Press’d has previously shared with Dished that it plans to open 10 new locations in Greater Vancouver over the next five years.

On November 8 and 9 from 11 am to 7 pm, customers can get a free regular-sized sandwich. This offer is only available in-store, and there’s a limit of one sandwich per person.

Address: 11020 No 5 Road #103, Richmond

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Located at 1516 Yew Street, Vancouver, Moc Vietnamese Kitchen and Bar is serving up all your favourite Vietnamese eats like banh mi, pho, and Vietnamese coffee and bubble tea.

When it comes to pho, Moc has plenty of options, including its Mộc Special Pho, filled with tender back ribs, brisket, and sirloin, or classic Beef Pho with AAA brisket and beef balls.

Address: 1516 Yew Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @freshbite.food

Fresh Bite is located at 2641 Shaughnessy Street, Port Coquitlam, and is open daily from 11 am to 9 pm.

Sandwiches are the star at this spot, with options like kebab, steak, and chopped cheeseburgers. The spot also boasts that it sources fresh ingredients daily for its handheld creations.

Address: 2641 Shaughnessy Street, Port Coquitlam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cafe & life co. (@cafeandlifeco)

Heads up, Metro Vancouver. A new cozy cafe serving some upscale eats and sips has opened. Cafe & Life Co. recently opened its second location in Richmond.

On its menu, you can find classic cafe offerings alongside some more unique options, like its Uji Matcha Expresso and Yuzu Matcha Fresher.

Address: 150 6833 Buswell Street, Richmond

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fuwa Fuwa Dessert Cafe (@fuwafuwapancakes)

Fuwa Fuwa made the announcement on Instagram, sharing that its first-ever BC location would be in Langley Township.

This chain is best known for its unbelievably soft and airy pancakes, which are topped with fresh fruit, decadent chocolate, house-made cream cheeses, and more.

Address: 20144 86 Avenue, Langley Township

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gyubee Japanese Grill (@gyubeejapanesegrill)

According to its website, Gyubee says it is the “only all-you-can-eat Japanese barbecue restaurant that provides quality and fresh ingredients, all with our goal to remind each other to unwind and savour the flavours and aromas of good food with our friends and family.”

In addition to BBQ, customers can find other items like takoyaki, sushi, Nagoya-style chicken wings, Korean lettuce wraps, and crème brûlée.

Address: 50-8100 Ackroyd Road, Richmond

Instagram

Tucked away on Fraser Street is Madame Danh, a new contemporary Vietnamese spot by owner and executive chef Tyson. Named after his grandmother, this spot serves up her traditional recipes with a modern, elevated twist.

Similar to its menu, Madame Danh’s modern and minimalist interior showcases the family-run restaurant’s roots, namely, the numerous photos decorating its walls.

Address: 4288 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Looking for your next favourite coffee stop? Look no further — Lumiere Cafe has opened its second location in the city.

The spot will be serving all of Lumiere’s unique coffee creations, including new seasonal items like its Pistachio Cloud Latte, Honeycomb Latte, Toffee Crunch Oat Latte, and Donut Series.

Address: 2815 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swiss Bakery | Bakery Cafe (@swissbakeryyvr)

Swiss Bakery, which claims to be the home of “Vancouver’s first cronut,” has opened a new location at UBC.

This spot is best known for its array of tasty baked goods. In addition to cronuts, it serves artisanal breads, pretzels, croissants, and much more.

Address: 5970 University Boulevard, Vancouver