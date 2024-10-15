Fans of ramen looking to switch things up will be happy to hear that Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba is opening a new location very soon in Metro Vancouver, bringing its soupless ramen to Surrey.

Surrey’s new mazesoba destination will be opening at 10418 University Drive, just a short walk from Simon Fraser University’s Surrey campus.

Mazesoba is soupless ramen served with an assortment of different meat and veggie toppings. The restaurant also serves traditional ramen and other Japanese cuisines.

On its Instagram, Kokoro shared that it will be soft opening this new Surrey location from October 15 to 17, operating from 11:30 am to 3 pm and 5 pm to 10 pm. Then, starting October 18, the location will be open all day from 11:30 am to 10 pm.

Kokoro recently opened a new Richmond location as well.

Are you excited about this new Kokoro location? Let us know in the comments.

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba Surrey

Address: 10418 University Drive, Surrey

