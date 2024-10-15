FoodRestaurant Openings

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba opens new Surrey location

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Oct 15 2024, 4:56 pm
Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba opens new Surrey location

Fans of ramen looking to switch things up will be happy to hear that Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba is opening a new location very soon in Metro Vancouver, bringing its soupless ramen to Surrey.

Surrey’s new mazesoba destination will be opening at 10418 University Drive, just a short walk from Simon Fraser University’s Surrey campus.

Mazesoba is soupless ramen served with an assortment of different meat and veggie toppings. The restaurant also serves traditional ramen and other Japanese cuisines.

On its Instagram, Kokoro shared that it will be soft opening this new Surrey location from October 15 to 17, operating from 11:30 am to 3 pm and 5 pm to 10 pm. Then, starting October 18, the location will be open all day from 11:30 am to 10 pm.

Kokoro recently opened a new Richmond location as well.

Are you excited about this new Kokoro location? Let us know in the comments.

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba Surrey

Address: 10418 University Drive, Surrey

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop