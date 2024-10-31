FoodRestaurant Openings

Press'd Sandwich to give out free sandwiches at Richmond grand opening

Oct 31 2024, 7:34 pm
Press'd Sandwich Shop

What’s better than a tasty sandwich? A free tasty sandwich.

To celebrate the grand opening of its first Metro Vancouver location, Press’d Sandwich Shop is offering free sandwiches at its new Richmond store.

“We are excited to bring Press’d Sandwich Shop to Richmond and share our passion for wholesome, delicious food with the community,” said Scott Gordon, CEO of Press’d Sandwich Shop. “We want to spread joy and invite everyone to celebrate with us by enjoying free sandwiches and participating in our grand opening celebration.”

On November 8 and 9 from 11 am to 7 pm, customers can get a free regular-sized sandwich. This offer is only available in-store, and there’s a limit of one sandwich per person.

Located at 11020 No 5 Road #103, Richmond, this new location softly opened earlier this year. Additionally, Press’d has previously shared with Dished that it plans to open 10 new locations in Greater Vancouver over the next five years.

Will you be going to grab yourself a free sandwich? Let us know in the comments.

Press’d Sandwich Shop

Address:11020 No 5 Road #103, Richmond

Instagram

